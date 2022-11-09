Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Nov. 8
- Frank Vincent Hoffmeister, 48, Inverness, arrested Nov. 8 for two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
- Daniel J. Toto, 54, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 8 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
- Charles Reagan Klyap, 35, Beverly Hills, arrested Nov. 8 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly. Bond $500.
- Mark Wayne McMillen, 55, Inverness, arrested Nov. 8 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and felony violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from Nov. 9
- Alexis Marie Duff, 19, Floral City, arrested Nov. 9 for felony sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bond $11,000.
- Brett Daniel Blanton, 29, Floral City, arrested Nov. 9 for felony sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bond $11,000.
- Joseph Anthony Garcia, 20, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 9 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Monica Nicole Arruda, 34, Inverness, arrested Nov. 9 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less).
- Jason Dakota Bovee, 27, Inverness, arrested Nov. 9 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
- Eric Lee Smith, 41, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 9 for felony battery on persons 65 years of age or older - third degree. Bond $2,000.
- John Curtis Dillon, 47, Port Richey, arrested Nov. 9 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Edward William Lutz, 26, Bushnell, arrested Nov. 9 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Rebecca Lynn Arndt, 38, Dade City, arrested Nov. 9 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Cody Ryan Wayman, 22, Inverness, arrested Nov. 9 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Jeremiah Aaron Foley, 35, Bushnell, arrested Nov. 9 for driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly - first offense), and DUI. Bond $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.