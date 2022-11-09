Citrus County Detention Facility

Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Nov. 8

  • Frank Vincent Hoffmeister, 48, Inverness, arrested Nov. 8 for two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
  • Daniel J. Toto, 54, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 8 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
  • Charles Reagan Klyap, 35, Beverly Hills, arrested Nov. 8 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly. Bond $500.
  • Mark Wayne McMillen, 55, Inverness, arrested Nov. 8 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and felony violation of probation. No bond.

 

