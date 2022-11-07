Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Nov. 4
- Thomas Raymond Petley, 30, Inverness, arrested Nov. 4 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Jeremiah Bean Strain, 35, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 4 for felony domestic battery by strangulation. No bond.
- Francisco Manuel Toro, 47, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 4 for possession of a firearm, ammo, electric weapon or other unlawful device by convicted felon, and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. No bond.
- Duane L. Wilcox, 55, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 4 for felony aggravated battery - intentionally causes great bodily harm/permanent disability/disfigurement. No bond.
- David Kyle Bozeman, 32, Anthony, arrested Nov. 4 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $1,000.
- Christopher Lee North, 33, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 4 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
- Jerry Keith Snider, 47, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 4 for felony violation for probation. No bond.
- Donald Douglas Williams, 77, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 4 for felony cause cruel death, pain and suffering. Bond $2,000.
- Mabelyn Rodriguez, 31, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 4 for misdemeanor trespass in structure or conveyance after warning. Bond $500.
Arrests from Nov. 5
- Jeffrey Michael Mischler, 49, Floral City, arrested Nov. 5 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Kili Gene Buckhalter, 40, Beverly Hills, arrested Nov. 5 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- David William Stumph, 34, Lecanto, arrested Nov. 5 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from Nov. 6
- Virgil Antwan Smith, 44, Ocala, arrested Nov. 6 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $1,000.
- Ashley Fyderkia Douglas, 33, Ocala, arrested Nov. 6 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Shannon Lea Lee, 51, Hernando, arrested Nov. 6 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Anthony Dwayne Mobley, 32, Wildwood, arrested Nov. 6 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Eric Arnaldo Quintana Rivera, 22, Orlando, arrested Nov. 6 for misdemeanor driving while licenses suspended or revoked - knowingly, and DUI. Bond $1,500.
- Bryant Forrest Fausnaught, 32, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 6 for felony trafficking in Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bond $26,000.
- Roy Lee Aultman, 35, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 6 for felony domestic battery by strangulation. No bond.
- Damen Michael Bolinger, 30, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 6 for felony burglary with battery. Bond $25,000.
Arrests from Nov. 7
- Frank Angelo Barone, 60, St. Petersburg Beach, arrested Nov. 7 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $513.
- Justin Aaron Cook, 21, Leesburg, arrested Nov. 7 for felony possession of a firearm, ammo, electric weapon or other unlawful device by convicted felon, and fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens. Bond $20,000.
- Steven Jay Beattie, 49, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 7 for two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
- Caleb Dennis, 27, arrested Nov. 7 for misdemeanor assault on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transit employee, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams), and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Kurt Matthew Freyman, 45, Inglis, arrested Nov. 7 for misdemeanor loiter/prowl at time or in manner not usual to lawful citizen. Bond $500.
- Jessica Ann White, 39, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 7 for misdemeanor loiter/prowl at time or in manner not usual to lawful citizen. Bond $500.
- Timothy Dwayne Raines, 39, Lecanto, arrested Nov. 7 for two felony counts failure to appear. No bond.
- Michelle Anne Cronin, 48, Inverness, arrested Nov. 7 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Kathy McDonald Stone, 61, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 7 for DUI with damage to property of another person and leave scene/fail to remain at scene of crash with non-serious injuries. Bond $2,500.
