Citrus County Detention Facility

Citrus County Detention Facility

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Nov. 4

  • Thomas Raymond Petley, 30, Inverness, arrested Nov. 4 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
  • Jeremiah Bean Strain, 35, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 4 for felony domestic battery by strangulation. No bond.
  • Francisco Manuel Toro, 47, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 4 for possession of a firearm, ammo, electric weapon or other unlawful device by convicted felon, and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. No bond.
  • Duane L. Wilcox, 55, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 4 for felony aggravated battery - intentionally causes great bodily harm/permanent disability/disfigurement. No bond.
  • David Kyle Bozeman, 32, Anthony, arrested Nov. 4 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $1,000.
  • Christopher Lee North, 33, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 4 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
  • Jerry Keith Snider, 47, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 4 for felony violation for probation. No bond.
  • Donald Douglas Williams, 77, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 4 for felony cause cruel death, pain and suffering. Bond $2,000.
  • Mabelyn Rodriguez, 31, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 4 for misdemeanor trespass in structure or conveyance after warning. Bond $500.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.