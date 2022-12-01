Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Nov. 30
Charles Greg Brendel, 43, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 30 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence, and violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
Craig Lashaw Estep, 24, Inverness, arrested Nov. 30 for felony grand theft ($100,000 or semitrailer deployed by LEO). Bond $10,000.
Ian Lee Nelson, 21, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 30 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
David Brian Cave, 40, Citrus Springs, arrested Nov. 30 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Jill Erin Liston, 33, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 30 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Christopher Louis Camejo, 37, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 30 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, possess/display CX/revoked/suspended driver's license with knowledge of CX/S/R, and driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly — second offense). Bond $2,500.
Robert Louis McCarron, 55, Fort White, arrested Nov. 30 for felony fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens, DUI, and upon second conviction for knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked for any of the underlying violations of (a)1-6. Bond $8,000.
Kelly Ray Broussard, 53, Floral City, arrested Nov. 30 for misdemeanor trespass in structure or conveyance after warning. Bond $2,000.
