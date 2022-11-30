Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Nov. 28
- David Andrew Aguilar, 20, Inverness, arrested Nov. 28 for felony falsely identify or give false name to LEO, and auto theft. Bond $3,000.
- Sleigh Austin Michael Dorrier, 22, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 28 for misdemeanor operating vehicle without valid driver's license. Bond $1,000.
- Faith Annette Carlton, 24, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 28 for felony burglary of occupied residence. Bond $15,000.
- David Michael McDannold, 62, Floral City, arrested Nov. 28 for two misdemeanor counts failure to appear. Bond $3,013.
- Kili Gene Buckhalter, 41, Beverly Hills, arrested Nov. 28 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Neil Thomas Keller, 34, Beverly Hills, arrested Nov. 28 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- Christopher Lee North, 34, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 28 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Michael Wayne Nannfeldt, 35, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 28 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- David William Stumph, 34, Lecanto, arrested Nov. 28 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
- Harold Franklin Vamosi, 67, Orlando, arrested Nov. 28 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Sean Philip Ogurek, 56, Inverness, arrested Nov. 28 for resist LEO or merchant during or after theft, grand theft (firearm), battery on person 65 years of age or older third degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750), traffic or endeavor to traffic in stolen property, false verification of ownership/false identification to pawnbroker, and domestic battery. No bond.
- Christopher Scott Allen, 47, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 28 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Arrests from Nov. 29
- Shawn Eric Newbanks, 46, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 29 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Melinda Lela Quantz, 30, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 29 for felony violation of probation, resist officer without violence, and felony burglary of unoccupied residence. No bond.
- Lucas Frank John Calcagni, 39, Hernando, arrested Nov. 29 for felony resist officer without violence and burglary of unoccupied residence. Bond $6,000.
- Rodney Allen Rupert, 46, Myakka City, arrested Nov. 29 for felony possession of controlled substance and trafficking in methamphetamine. Bond $27,000.
- Joseph James Gargiulo, 48, Inverness, arrested Nov. 29 for felony drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance. Bond $3,000.
- William Brice Carlton, 20, Floral City, arrested Nov. 29 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Wayne James Krut, 58, Beverly Hills, arrested Nov. 29 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Christopher Jason Egbert, 38, Inverness, arrested Nov. 29 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence, criminal mischief ($200 or more but less than $1,000), and criminal mischief ($200 or less). Bond $2,500.
- Timothy Andrew Starck, 23, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 29 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
- Allen Jay Rhyndress, 60, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 29 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Wesley Carlos Vazquez, 30, Inverness, arrested Nov. 29 for domestic battery and felony domestic battery by strangulation. No bond.
- Robert Louis McCarron, 55, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 29 for felony resist officer without violence and drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,000.
