Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 22
Jack Allen Smith, 48, Hernando, arrested Nov. 22 for felony violation of probation, two felony counts possession of controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual), and resist officer without violence. No bond.
Julian Israel Sanabria, 19, Inverness, arrested Nov. 22 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less).
Charles Luray Elsbree, 20, Bell, arrested Nov. 22 for battery on persons 65 years of age or older – third degree. Bond $2,000.
Anissa Jo Brown, 46, Inverness, arrested Nov. 22 for three felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
Steven Wayne Belisle, 36, Fitzgerald, arrested Nov. 22 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Joli Renee Roney, 24, Inverness, arrested Nov. 22 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
David Paul Curry, 51, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 22 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.
Amber Nicole Saults, 29, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 22 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
K’Lynn Mariah Mann, 18, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 22 for auto theft. Bond $2,000.
Dennis Robert Edge, 29, Hernando, arrested Nov. 22 for felony grand theft ($5,000 or more but less than $10,000). Bond $2,000.
Heather Marie Hapney, 34, Lecanto, arrested Nov. 22 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Jessica Kim Combs, 44, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 22 for misdemeanor operating vehicle without valid driver’s license and expired tag or moto vehicle registration over six months second offense. Bond $1,000.
Robert James Williams, 30, Brooksville, arrested Nov. 22 for felony violation of probation. Bond $500.
Michael Demaio, 32, Hernando, arrested Nov. 22 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
Arrests from Nov. 23
Renee Ann Goszulak, 53, Hernando, arrested Nov. 23 for DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $2,000.
Mark Lewis Humphrey, 36, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 23 for felony violation of probation, misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
Marcus Marcel Booze, 28, Ocala, arrested Nov. 23 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Jason David Sherman, 48, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 23 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Robert Louis McCarron, 55, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 23 for misdemeanor trespass in occupied structure or conveyance. Bond $1,000.
Alexander James Crooks, 26, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 23 for expired tag or motor vehicle registration over six months second offense. Bond $1,000.
Trevor Shane Kilpatrick, 31, Inverness, arrested Nov. 23 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
Kenneth Deon Brooks, 43, Lecanto, arrested Nov. 23 for misdemeanor petit theft (value less than $100).
Justine Marie Cassidy, 35, Inverness, arrested Nov. 23 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
Marion Erin Hicks, 39, Lecanto, arrested Nov. 23 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
Bradley Robin Gordon, 31, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 23 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500.
Christopher Fitzgerald Bell, 48, Inverness, arrested Nov. 23 for misdemeanor knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $500.
Arrests from Nov. 24
Angel Dwayne St. Louis-Wood, 21, Inverness, arrested Nov. 24 for possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). No bond.
Cody John Galloway, 27, Sarasota, arrested Nov. 24 for felony possession of controlled substance, resist officer with violence, DUI, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams), and drug paraphernalia. Bond $6,000.
Justin Scott Selke, 30, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 24 for felony criminal mischief ($200 or more but less than $1,000), domestic battery, and burglary with battery. No bond.
Bradley Allen Muncey, 31, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 24 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Andrew James Michael, 37, Zephyrhills, arrested Nov. 24 for possession of controlled substance. Bond $5,000.
Scot Lee Morse, 45, Inverness, arrested Nov. 24 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Arrests from Nov. 25
Johnny Figueroa, 39, Kissimmee, arrested Nov. 25 for domestic battery. No bond.
Jason Michael Sarchiz, 47, Ocala, arrested Nov. 25 for felony fugitive from justice. No bond.
Mckenzie Faye Wedemeier, 27, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 25 for felony shoot/throw deadly missile into dwelling/conveyance and murder (not premeditated). Bond $60,000.
Brittany Ann Allen, 32, Inverness, arrested Nov. 25 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Antonio Lewis Daniel Franklin, 25, Floral City, arrested Nov. 25 for felony possession of controlled substance, battery, and violation of probation. No bond.
Josh James Luginsland, 36, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 25 for misdemeanor violation of probation, felony possession of controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
Hector Miguel Torres Lopez, 28, Lecanto, arrested Nov. 25 for introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from Nov. 26
Anthony Francis Giunta, 35, Inglis, arrested Nov. 26 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Timothy Gene Denney, 64, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 26 for leave scene/fail to remain at crash with property damage. Bond $1,000.
Michael Douglas Duncan, 51, Citrus Springs, arrested Nov. 26 for felony possession of a firearm, ammo, electric weapon or other unlawful device by convicted felon, driving while license suspended or revoked knowingly, and DUI. Bond $30,000.
Kevin Michael Campbell, 27, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 26 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less).
Rodney Allen Leffew, 38, Hernando, arrested Nov. 26 for felony fail to stop or fleeing LEO after ordered to stop, and violation of probation. No bond.
Tony Lee Hicks, 58, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 26 for misdemeanor trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond $1,000.
John Manuel Cabales, 61, Inverness, arrested Nov. 26 for felony battery on person 65 years of age or older – third degree. No bond.
Shanna Lyn Cortese, 50, Beverly Hills, arrested Nov. 26 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
Wendy Ranee Rooks, 54, Beverly Hills, arrested Nov. 26 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
Timothy Forrest Strong, 31, Lecanto, arrested Nov. 26 for felony possession of controlled substance, resist officer without violence and drug paraphernalia. Bond $4,000.
Susanna Balogh, 34, Inverness, arrested Nov. 26 for felony resist officer without violence and burglary with battery. Bond $51,000.
Arrests from Nov. 27
Heidi Marie Fleener, 41, Hernando, arrested Nov. 27 for misdemeanor trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.