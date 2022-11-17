Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Nov. 16
- Justin Michael Church, 32, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 16 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
- Jason Austin Sawicki, 40, Inverness, arrested Nov. 16 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly - third offense). Bond $2,000.
- Christopher Mark Roth, 39, Ocala, arrested Nov. 16 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Patrick George Kieri, 24, Inverness, arrested Nov. 16 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly - first offense). Bond $500.
- Christopher Lee Williams, 35, Lakeland, arrested Nov. 16 for aggravated stalking after injunction for protection. No bond.
- Brian Joseph Hamady, 41, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 16 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Travis Theodore Sturdivant, 49, Beverly Hills, arrested Nov. 16 for felony possession of controlled substance, resist officer without violence, drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear. No bond.
- Ronda Jean Reighard, 46, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 16 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
- Justin Levi Vanover, 38, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 16 for three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. No bond.
- Lindsey Jordan Snyder, 33, Beverly Hills, arrested Nov. 16 for retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750).
- Lynchelle Kanicka Bellamy, 33, Inverness, arrested Nov. 16 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly. Bond $500.
Arrests from Nov. 17
- Lance Joseph Tarantino, 49, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 17 for felony battery - commit battery with one prior conviction for battery, and misdemeanor violate injunction for protection against domestic violence - refuse to vacate the dwelling. No bond.
- Allen Jay Rhyndress, 60, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 17 for misdemeanor violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
- Marcelino Ruiz Gomez, 24, Orlando, arrested Nov. 17 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Shane Kenneth Pollok, 46, arrested Nov. 17 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Brandy Ginger Spinks, 40, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 17 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Scott James Nelson Borntrager, 43, Lecanto, arrested Nov. 17 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $5,013.
- Benjamin Weston Cummings, 33, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 17 for felony petit theft (two or more convictions of any theft) and felony burglary of unoccupied residence. Bond $7,000.
- Jaclyn Joy Headley, 33, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 17 for felony petit theft (value less than $100) and burglary of unoccupied residence. Bond $5,500.
- Shylah Dawn Larock, 31, Hernando, arrested Nov. 17 for felony petit theft (two or more convictions of any theft), drug paraphernalia, and burglary of unoccupied residence. Bond $8,000.
- Shawn Everett Dillon, 47, Hernando, arrested Nov. 17 for felony petit theft (value less than $100) and burglary of unoccupied residence. Bond $5,500.
