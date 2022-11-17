Citrus County Detention Facility

Citrus County Sheriff's Office

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Nov. 16

  • Justin Michael Church, 32, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 16 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
  • Jason Austin Sawicki, 40, Inverness, arrested Nov. 16 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly - third offense). Bond $2,000.
  • Christopher Mark Roth, 39, Ocala, arrested Nov. 16 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
  • Patrick George Kieri, 24, Inverness, arrested Nov. 16 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly - first offense). Bond $500.
  • Christopher Lee Williams, 35, Lakeland, arrested Nov. 16 for aggravated stalking after injunction for protection. No bond.
  • Brian Joseph Hamady, 41, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 16 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
  • Travis Theodore Sturdivant, 49, Beverly Hills, arrested Nov. 16 for felony possession of controlled substance, resist officer without violence, drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear. No bond.
  • Ronda Jean Reighard, 46, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 16 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
  • Justin Levi Vanover, 38, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 16 for three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. No bond.
  • Lindsey Jordan Snyder, 33, Beverly Hills, arrested Nov. 16 for retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). 
  • Lynchelle Kanicka Bellamy, 33, Inverness, arrested Nov. 16 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly. Bond $500.

 

