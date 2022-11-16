Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Nov. 14
- Amanda Jane Edmondson, 42, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Anastacia Marie Hale, 27, Floral City, arrested Nov. 14 for three felony counts possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility (tobacco/alcohol/other). Bond $14,000.
- Richard C. Wolfe, 58, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 14 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $513.
- Julie Ann Branch, 44, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Clarence Robert Pearson, 46, Hernando, arrested Nov. 14 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
- Kathryn Forbes Montoya, 36, Inverness, arrested Nov. 14 for two felony counts of failure to appear. No bond.
- Joseph Bradley Stevens, 36, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 14 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- Eric Richard Pluger, 43, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 14 for misdemeanor retail petit theft second offense. Bond $500.
- Elijah Carroll Dillard, 21, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 14 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
- Calvin Matthew Gibson, 50, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 14 for DUI. Bond $2,000.
- Richard Wayne McKinstry, 47, Lecanto, arrested Nov. 14 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly - third offense) and fail to stop or fleeing LEO after ordered to stop. Bond $4,000.
- Matthew Henry Long, 37, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 14 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.
- Andrew Robert Kluth, 29, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 14 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.
Arrests from Nov. 15
- Sarah Ashbrook Smith, 26, Floral City, arrested Nov. 15 for two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. Bond $11,039.
- Charles Greg Brendel, 43, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 15 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence and failure to appear. No bond.
- Dave Ward, 55, Inglis, arrested Nov. 15 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Joseph Aaron Kennedy, 50, Inglis, arrested Nov. 15 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Neil Thomas Keller, 34, Beverly Hills, arrested Nov. 15 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
- Jamie Rose Wood, 35, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 15 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Kevin Wayne Hooks, 48, Hernando, arrested Nov. 15 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- James Edward Johnson, 40, Inverness, arrested Nov. 15 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
