Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Nov. 10
- Paul-David Badovinac, 39, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 10 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Joseph Daniel Boso, 23, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 10 for felony domestic battery by strangulation and violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
- Timothy Andrew Starck, 23, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 10 for felony domestic battery and domestic battery by strangulation. No bond.
- Joshua Beau Swenson, 33, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 10 for felony violation of probation and driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly. No bond.
- Eric Lee Smith, 41, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 10 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $500.
- John Allister Klecha, 35, Inverness, arrested Nov. 10 for auto theft. Bond $5,000.
Arrests from Nov. 11
- David Blake Niedda, 42, Inverness, arrested Nov. 11 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Edward Walter Zirkel, 33, St. Petersburg, arrested Nov. 11 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence and petit theft (value less than $100). Bond $1,500.
- Sean Michael Forester, 43, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 11 for felony battery and domestic battery by strangulation. No bond.
- Dale Anthony Colby, 55, Beverly Hills, arrested Nov. 11 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Christopher Alan Fisher, 48, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 11 for felony possession of controlled substance, resist officer without violence, operate motorcycle without M/C endorsement, no motor vehicle registration/vehicle not registered, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams), drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence. Bond $11,000.
- Paul James Thomas, 45, Inverness, arrested Nov. 11 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Gregory David Clayton, 63, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 11 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from Nov. 12
- James Keith Dingess, 28, Inverness, arrested Nov. 12 for felony loiter/prowl at time or in manner not usual to lawful citizen, resist officer without violence, resist officer with violence, battery LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transit employee, and possession of burglary tools. Bond $14,000.
- Forrest Robert Haag, 34, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 12 for misdemeanor simple stalking - willfully/maliciously/repeatedly follow/harass/cyberstalk another person, and domestic battery. No bond.
- Heather Nicole Corie Boatwright, 36, Sarasota, arrested Nov. 12 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Heather Cassidy, 45, Floral City, arrested Nov. 12 for grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000), resist officer without violence, failure to appear, and remove, destroy, alter, tamper with, damage operation of electronic monitoring device. No bond.
- Terrence Lee Hayes, 62, Hernando, arrested Nov. 12 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly, impairment test methods presumption, and DUI. Bond $2,000.
Arrests from Nov. 13
- Olivia Rose Reynolds, 31, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 13 for two felony counts possession of controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.
- Dalton Joseph Watson, 22, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 13 for felony aggravated battery on pregnant victim. No bond.
- Kathryn Forbes Montoya, 36, Inverness, arrested Nov. 13 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Cordula M. Dininno, 59, Inverness, arrested Nov. 13 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Kristin Blake Robinson, 43, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 13 for felony possession of controlled substance, resist officer without violence, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams), and drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.
- Anthony William Cross, 38, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 13 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Eric Richard Pluger, 43, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 13 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $500.
