Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Nov. 1
- Alexander Gregory Dergacheff, 31, Spring Hill, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Cody Maddison Everett, 31, Inverness, arrested Nov. 1 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Ramiro Rafael Montes, 22, Citrus Springs, arrested Nov. 1 for felony violation of probation and robbery with firearm or other dangerous weapon. No bond.
- Robert Shawn Traywick, 53, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
- Joseph Michael Stewart, 20, Hernando, arrested Nov. 1 for felony cause cruel death, pain and suffering, and abuse elderly person or disabled adult. No bond.
- Shawn Phillip Stanek, 46, Ridge Manor, arrested Nov. 1 for felony possession of controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly, fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens, and trafficking in +4 grams (Morphine, Opium, Oxycodone, Heroin). Bond $29,500.
- Lawrence Jessie Heater, 54, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- Sheila Marie Surrena, 50, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor violation of probation, upon first conviction for knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked for any of the underlying violations of (a)1-6, and possession of controlled substance. No bond.
Arrests from Nov. 2
- Destiny Pearl Postlethwaite, 29, Beverly Hills, arrested Nov. 2 for felony resist officer without violence and battery LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transit employee. Bond $6,000.
- William Edward Liston, 51, Hernando, arrested Nov. 2 for four counts possession of controlled substance and four counts sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance. Bond $100,000.
- Danielle Marie Snelling, 41, Dunnellon, arrested Nov. 2 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Ryan Lee Merritt, 31, Inverness, arrested Nov. 2 for felony battery - causing great bodily harm/permanent disability/permanent disfigurement. Bond $2,000.
- Kevin Allen Husted, 32, Holiday, arrested Nov. 2 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Katie Wren Martin, 34, Lecanto, arrested Nov. 2 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Anna Marie Flynn, 42, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 2 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Deborah Ann Kofler, 40, Tallahassee, arrested Nov. 2 for driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly - second offense), refuse submit to testing, driving previous suspicion for refusal, and DUI. Bond $1,500.
- Jason Edward Anger, 31, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 2 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Kathy Jo Moranz, 74, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 2 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Maxwell Lee Moranz, 34, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 2 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
