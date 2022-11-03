Citrus County Detention Facility

Citrus County Detention Facility

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Nov. 1

  • Alexander Gregory Dergacheff, 31, Spring Hill, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
  • Cody Maddison Everett, 31, Inverness, arrested Nov. 1 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
  • Ramiro Rafael Montes, 22, Citrus Springs, arrested Nov. 1 for felony violation of probation and robbery with firearm or other dangerous weapon. No bond.
  • Robert Shawn Traywick, 53, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
  • Joseph Michael Stewart, 20, Hernando, arrested Nov. 1 for felony cause cruel death, pain and suffering, and abuse elderly person or disabled adult. No bond.
  • Shawn Phillip Stanek, 46, Ridge Manor, arrested Nov. 1 for felony possession of controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly, fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens, and trafficking in +4 grams (Morphine, Opium, Oxycodone, Heroin). Bond $29,500.
  • Lawrence Jessie Heater, 54, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
  • Sheila Marie Surrena, 50, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor violation of probation, upon first conviction for knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked for any of the underlying violations of (a)1-6, and possession of controlled substance. No bond.

 

