Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from May 9
- Kaylee Cumi Henderson, 29, Beverly Hills, arrested May 9 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked first offense, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,500.
- Gregg David Atkisson, 36, Beverly Hills, arrested May 9 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Tyler Scott Russell, 26, Inverness, arrested May 9 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Allyson Lynn Tompkins, 21, Crystal River, arrested May 9 for felony failure to appear and pick up order. No bond.
- Xavier Dura'n, 25, Ocala, arrested May 9 for drug paraphernalia. No bond.
- Robin Lee Prebe, 63, Homosassa, arrested May 9 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
- Kathy Jo Caperell, 62, Floral City, arrested May 9 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
- Sharon Ann Wilder, 65, Floral City, arrested May 9 for misdemeanor torment/deprive/mutilate/kill. Bond $2,000.
- Douglas Eugene Garnett, 55, Beverly Hills, arrested May 9 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Travis Natchez Newberry, 44, Floral City, arrested May 9 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $800.
- Frank Doyle Booth, 33, Beverly Hills, arrested May 9 for grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000). Bond $2,000.
