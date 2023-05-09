Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from May 8
- Jesus Malvae III, 48, Inverness, arrested May 8 for misdemeanor failure to appear and felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Milinda Sue Rimes, 54, Inverness, arrested May 8 for felony grand theft ($5,000 or more but less than $10,000), scheme to defraud less than $20,000 and unlawful possession of personal identification in any form. Bond $9,000.
- Jessica Rose Halverson, 49, Floral City, arrested May 8 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Dana Lewis, 42, Beverly Hills, arrested May 8 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
- Isaac O'Brian Underwood, 32, Dunnellon, arrested May 8 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning and resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
- Chad Michael Whitehead, 28, Brooksville, arrested May 8 for domestic battery. No bond.
- David Paul Curry Jr., 27, Beverly Hills, arrested May 8 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.