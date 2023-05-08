Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from May 4
- Daniel Josiah Bookout, 18, Lecanto, arrested May 4 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Adam Sha Head, 30, Homosassa, arrested May 4 for felony assault on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee, battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee and resist officer with violence. Bond $9,000.
- Blake Russell Doucette, 23, Urbana, arrested May 4 for violation of parole. No bond.
- Joseph Humphrey, 40, Hernando, arrested May 4 for felony trespass on posted construction site. Bond $5,000.
- Joseph Jason Collura, 43, Inglis, arrested May 4 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $500.
- Donna Jean Gobin, 64, Inverness, arrested May 4 for felony cause cruel death/pain/suffering. Bond $2,000.
- Paula Collier, 39, Homosassa, arrested May 4 for drug paraphernalia. No bond.
- James John Middlemiss, 44, Naples, arrested May 4 for one felony count and one misdemeanor count failure to appear. No bond.
- Tiffany Elizabeth Greene, 36, Ocala, arrested May 4 for two felony counts and one misdemeanor count violation of probation. No bond.
- Michael Dean Blatchford, 41, Ocala, arrested May 4 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Melissa Dawn Heward, 41, Homosassa, arrested May 4 for felony credit card theft by retaining possession of lost/mislaid/delivered by mistake and fraudulent use of credit cards/more than two time in six months or $100 or more. Bond $3,000.
- Mark Russell Nichols, 43, Hernando, arrested May 4 for felony possession of controlled substance and trafficking in methamphetamine. Bond $27,000.
- Kody Alain Miller, 30, Hernando, arrested May 4 for felony grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000) and traffic/endeavor to traffic in stolen property. Bond $7,000.
Arrests from May 5
- Jessica White, 40, Crystal River, arrested May 5 for misdemeanor trespass in occupied structure or conveyance. Bond $1,000.
- Kelly Kai Carlock, 49, Lecanto, arrested May 5 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,500.
- Frederick Brockway Long, 62, Hernando, arrested May 5 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- James David Earley, 47, Beverly Hills, arrested May 5 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $970.
- Monica Boswell, 35, Dunnellon, arrested May 5 for violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
- Gregg David Atkisson, 36, Beverly Hills, arrested May 5 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee, criminal mischief ($200 or less) and resist officer with violence. No bond.
- Shandis Marie Tedder, 41, Homosassa, arrested May 5 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Kevin Patrick Ruane, 38, Homosassa, arrested May 5 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Ashton Tyler Howard, 19, Crystal River, arrested May 5 for felony DUI and fail to stop/fleeing LEO after ordered to stop. Bond $3,000.
- Jacob Allen Freier, 21, Inverness, arrested May 5 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from May 6
- Daniel L. Spurlock, 49, arrested May 6 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
- Amanda Jane Edmondson, 42, Homosassa, arrested May 6 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Gregg David Atkisson, 36, Beverly Hills, arrested May 6 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Lucky Louis Dormand, 26, Homosassa, arrested May 6 for misdemeanor boat under influence first offense. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from May 7
- Raul Lazaro Morejon, 41, Beverly Hills, arrested May 7 for felony warrant, misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
- Jonathan Ignacy El Bedawy, 32, Hernando, arrested May 7 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $500.
- Steven William Jennings, 52, Inverness, arrested May 7 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- Stephen Michael Cabral, 72, Floral City, arrested May 7 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
