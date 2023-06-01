Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from May 30
- Robert Nelson Merlina, 31, Inverness, arrested May 30 for misdemeanor domestic battery and felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Axel Lhowbriel Figueroa Rivera, 22, Inverness, arrested May 30 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500.
- Jeffrey Leo Reardon, 43, Spring Hill, arrested May 30 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Evana Monroe-Lewis, 34, Inverness, arrested May 30 for felony burglary/becomes armed with explosive or other dangerous weapon, grand theft of firearm and falsely identify or give false name to LEO. No bond.
- Melissa Chea Siv, 43, Beverly Hills, arrested May 30 for felony violation of probation and out-of-county warrant. No bond.
- Amy Lynn Lusignan, 43, Beverly Hills, arrested May 30 for out-of-county warrant. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from May 31
- Shawn Paul Brooks, 33, Beverly Hills, arrested May 31 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
- Dale William Day, 48, Crystal River, arrested May 31 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,184.
- Cheyenne Elizabeth Tucker, 19, Homosassa, arrested May 31 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Gary Lee Hatfield, 42, DOC, arrested May 31 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Alexander Mack, 43, Quitman, arrested May 31 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Kenneth Laverne Skinner, 45, Bakersfield, arrested May 31 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $500.
- Loriann Ballou, 37, Inglis, arrested May 31 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,684.
- Jessica Dawn Simon, 31, Citrus Springs, arrested May 31 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Faith Annette Carlton, 24, Dunnellon, arrested May 31 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Justin Miles Skuta, 46, Floral City, arrested May 31 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,184.
- Joshua Michael Haendiges, 39, Inverness, arrested May 31 for felony cause cruel death/pain/suffering. Bond $5,000.
- Chad William Hutchinson, 47, Ocala, arrested May 31 for burglary of unoccupied structure, auto theft, traffic/endeavor to traffic in stolen property, driving while license suspended or revoked and drug paraphernalia. Bond $13,500.
- Brittini Nicole Raysin, 34, Homosassa, arrested May 31 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence and writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,184.
