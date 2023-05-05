Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from May 3
- Timothy Wilson Dunn, 26, Beverly Hills, arrested May 3 for misdemeanor failure to appear, felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
- Lisabeth Knapp, 52, Inglis, arrested May 3 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $2,000.
- Gail Christine Connors, 48, Inverness, arrested May 3 for two misdemeanor counts violation of probation. No bond.
- Jessie Lee Encinia, 37, Crystal River, arrested May 3 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Aljuwan Malik Burnett, 26, Gainesville, arrested May 3 for two counts trafficking in +4 grams (morphine/opium/oxycodone/heroin), three counts unlawful use of two-way communication device, sell/mfg/del or possess with intent within 1,000 feet of elementary/middle school schedule I, III, IV, trafficking in +28 grams (morphine/opium/oxycodone/heroin, and resist officer without violence. Bond $112,000.
- Nicholas Chase Bunts, 25, Dunnellon, arrested May 3 for possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Jeremy Eugene McCranie, 46, Homosassa, arrested May 3 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- John Allen Walmer, 38, Crystal River, arrested May 3 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $5,000.
- Brian Fitzgerald Poe Jr., 26, Crystal River, arrested May 3 for felony flee/elude LEO with logo/light/siren while speed/disr for safety, driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender, child neglect by willful or culpable negligence without causing great bodily harm, resist officer without violence, possession of controlled substance, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams), and three felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
- Kaurynn Isailiah Austin, 23, Inverness, arrested May 3 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $1,000.
- Stacey Lee Richardson, 35, Homosassa, arrested May 3 for misdemeanor violation of probation and aggravated stalking after injunction for protection. No bond.
