Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from May 25
Tonya Marie Emmett, 41, Crystal River, arrested May 25 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $11,000.
April Catherine Castle, 42, Homosassa, arrested May 25 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Joshua James Obremski, 42, Beverly Hills, arrested May 25 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $500.
Kaylee Cumi Henderson, 29, Beverly Hills, arrested May 25 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $500.
Tracy Ann Barnes, 49, Inverness, arrested May 25 for felony failure to appear. Bond $10,000.
Marvin Clay James, 73, Inverness, arrested May 25 for felony attach tag to vehicle not assigned to it and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $2,500.
Kevin Scott Barnett, 41, Brooksville, arrested May 25 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Ashley Ann Hilburn, 42, Inglis, arrested May 25 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Christopher John Hunt, 48, Homosassa, arrested May 25 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Christopher William Frederick Everly, 30, DOC, arrested May 25 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Felicitie Gillette, 29, Hernando, arrested May 25 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Madalynna Rae Maynard, 24, Dunnellon, arrested May 25 for felony possession of controlled substance, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,500.
Arrests from May 26
Tarae Jeschelle Rowe, 25, Beverly Hills, arrested May 26 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Andrew Scott Dean, 21, Crystal River, arrested May 26 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Daniel L. Meyers, 60, Largo, arrested May 26 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,678.
Brandon Ardjan Pelciq, 25, Palm Harbor, arrested May 26 for flee/elude LEO with logo/light/siren while speed/disr for safety and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $16,000.
Clint Douglas Seeders, 38, Pineallas Park, arrested May 26 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,500.
David Lavghon Bishop, 44, Hernando, arrested May 26 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Shawn Paul Price, 49, Homosassa, arrested May 26 for felony DUI, carry concealed weapon and/or use/display/attempt to use weapon while committing felony, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $6,000.
Tyler D. Papke, 40, Citrus Springs, arrested May 26 for criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000) and burglary with battery. Bond $26,000.
Richard Jessie Moralis, 28, Floral City, arrested May 26 for felony aggravated battery on pregnant victim. No bond.
Joshua Lewis Taylor, 36, Lecanto, arrested May 26 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from May 27
Ricky Lee Jones, 43, Lexington, arrested May 27 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence and disorderly conduct/breach of peace. Bond $2,000.
Mark Alan Hall, 56, Crystal River, arrested May 27 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Brittini Nicole Raysin, 34, Homosassa, arrested May 27 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,184.
Paul Noeller, 57, Crystal River, arrested May 27 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning and resist officer without violence. Bond $1,500.
Christine Michelle Poole, 39, Homosassa, arrested May 27 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $390.
Brandon Morya Smith, 36, Crystal River, arrested May 27 for felony operating vehicle without valid driver’s license, possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $12,500.
Matthew James Cochrane, 22, Apopka, arrested May 27 for misdemeanor boat under influence. Bond $1,000.
Shawn Donald Huffman, 51, Inglis, arrested May 27 for misdemeanor boat under influence. Bond $500.
Logan Joseph Bloch, 22, Spring Hill, arrested May 27 for misdemeanor boat under influence. Bond $1,000.
Tyree Nashobahoma Johnson, 31, Hernando Beach, arrested May 27 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning and resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
James Evan Mentz, 26, Hernando, arrested May 27 for illegal taking and possession of deer and turkey/use of light. Bond $500.
Krystle Lynn Keen, 38, Homosassa, arrested May 27 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,684.
Michael Ray Roddenberry, 42, Crystal River, arrested May 27 for misdemeanor loiter/prowl at time or in manner not usual to lawful citizen. Bond $500.
Arrests from May 28
Zackary Ray Bunger, 21, Crystal River, arrested May 28 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams), drug paraphernalia and felony violation of probation. No bond.
Fred Earl Moore, 36, Crystal River, arrested May 28 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Edwin Grau, 45, Spring Hill, arrested May 28 for misdemeanor boat under influence. Bond $500.
Jessica Elaine Hodge Acosta, 43, Hernando, arrested May 28 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Robert Perry Wilson, 34, Hernando, arrested May 28 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
McKenzie Cory Bovee, 23, Hernando, arrested May 28 for felony possession of controlled substance and possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $3,000.
Robert Lee Schult, 57, Hernando, arrested May 28 for misdemeanor boat under influence. Bond $500.
Dakota Dane Glasco, 31, Dunnellon, arrested May 28 for misdemeanor boat under influence. Bond $500.
Jessica Jennette Sells, 30, Tampa, arrested May 28 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
David Roy Guston Jr., 52, Lecanto, arrested May 28 for misdemeanor DUI and refuse submit to testing/driving pervious suspension for refusal. Bond $2,000.
Erwin Chavez Belgica, 63, Beverly Hills, arrested May 28 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
David Eduardo Green, 32, Jacksonville, arrested May 28 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $570.
Arrests from May 29
James Arthur Bennett, 43, Floral City, arrested May 29 for felony attach tag to vehicle not assigned to it and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $3,000.
Joseph Steven Napolitano, 34, Dunnellon, arrested May 29 for DUI and DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $2,000.
Vincent Joseph Agrifolio, 43, Inverness, arrested May 29 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
