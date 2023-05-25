Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from May 24
- William Bothwell Paterson IV, 38, Crystal River, arrested May 24 for felony exposure of sexual organs, burglary of occupied residence and violation of probation. No bond.
- Leslie Jean Kaiser, 45, Crystal River, arrested May 24 for two counts through culpable negligence minor obtains accessible loaded firearm/uses to inflict injury/death. Bond $4,000.
- Lawrence Daniel Varnes Jr., 64, Crystal River, arrested May 24 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Shandis Marie Tedder, 41, Homosassa, arrested May 24 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Patrick Arthur Foss Jr., 50, Crystal River, arrested May 24 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Efrain Aguilar Bartolon, 27, Apopka, arrested May 24 for workers' compensation fraud. Bond $5,000.
- Conrad Demani Richardson, 23, Orlando, arrested May 24 for two felony counts failure to appear. No bond.
- Adam Edward Hark, 31, Crystal River, arrested May 24 for writ of bodily attachment, battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee and resist officer with violence. Bond $12,684.
- Robert Neal Weiffenbach, 76, Hernando, arrested May 24 for trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
- Billy David Sandlin, 87, Lecanto, arrested May 24 for domestic battery. No bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.