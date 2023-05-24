Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from May 21
- Paul David Loughridge, 49, Crystal River, arrested May 21 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $200.
- Paula Joan McKillen, 51, Inverness, arrested May 21 for out-of-county warrant. Bond $5,000.
- Gregory Joseph Settle, 40, Dunnellon, arrested May 21 for felony lewd and lascivious battery 12-16 years of age and lewd and lascivious molestation offender 18 or older victim 12 or older but 16 years old. No bond,
- Sarah Meta Jones, 41, Crystal River, arrested May 21 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $250.
- Anthony Thomas Lombardi, 42, Hernando, arrested May 21 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Debra Sue Fallstich, 63, Homosassa, arrested May 21 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/pubic transport employee. Bond $2,000.
- James Dillon See, 34, Inverness, arrested May 21 for misdemeanor violation of probation, DUI, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
- Robert Jay Cotten, 35, Hernando, arrested May 21 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Joseph Robert Tesso, 46, Homosassa, arrested May 21 for out-of-county warrant. Bond $9,000.
- Ronald Joseph Burgess, 21, Crystal River, arrested May 21 for misdemeanor boat under influence first offense. Bond $500.
- Brandon Jeffrey Duprey, 25, Inglis, arrested May 21 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee and resist officer with violence. Bond $10,000.
- Jamie Lynn Brooker, 42, Crystal River, arrested May 21 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Arrests from May 22
- Colton Ruger Smith, 30, Hernando, arrested May 22 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,684.
- Trent Lavaughn Mount, 27, Crystal River, arrested May 22 for possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
- Daniel Harold Lindall Jr., 41, Homosassa, arrested May 22 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Thomas Nicholas Mantesta Jr., 42, Floral City, arrested May 22 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Lindsey Lee Dotson, 39, Floral City, arrested May 22 for felony battery with one prior conviction for battery. Bond $2,000.
- Alvera Patricia Parks, 48, Ocala, arrested May 22 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Nathan Glynn Carfagno, 36, Homosassa, arrested May 22 for felony grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000). Bond $2,000.
- Jac'quavyn Le'vaughn Chequa Spikes, 29, Ocala, arrested May 22 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Michelle Shannon Watson, 36, Homosassa, arrested May 22 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Thomas Wayne Hale, 32, Homosassa, arrested May 22 for three felony counts failure to appear. Bond $11,000.
- Christopher Matthew Martinez, 31, Ocala, arrested May 22 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Amanda Jane Edmondson, 42, Homosassa, arrested May 22 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Kaitlin Marie Zimmershead, 25, DOC, arrested May 22 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Arrests from May 23
- Calvin Matthew Gibson, 51, Crystal River, arrested May 23 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. No bond.
- Edwin Leroy Arnold III, 44, Hernando, arrested May 23 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Pacey Lee Berneche, 21, Homosassa, arrested May 23 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less).
- Anthony Joseph Perkins, 21, Homosassa, arrested May 23 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
- Dana Higdon, 56, Beverly Hills, arrested May 23 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Dustin M. Chandler, 26, Inverness, arrested May 23 for felony violation of probation and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. No bond.
- Joseph Michael Loncosky, 42, Crystal River, arrested May 23 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- George Howard Miller III, 63, Floral City, arrested May 23 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $5,000.
- Flora Leighann Nowak, 42, Homosassa, arrested May 23 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Carmelo Velez Jr., 34, Okeechobee, arrested May 23 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Christine Dawn Helton, 46, Inverness, arrested May 23 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $2,000.
- Jamie May Bowman, 28, Hernando, arrested May 23 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.