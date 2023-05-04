Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from May 2
Robert James Beadling, 40, Brooksville, arrested May 2 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Brian Daniel Gromoshak, 42, Inverness, arrested May 2 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury. No bond.
Abigail Arleen Dunham, 27, Floral City, arrested May 2 for felony burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond $5,000.
Jayson Raymond Rosio, 35, Homosassa, arrested May 2 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $2,000.
Coty Daniel Brown, 29, Dunnellon, arrested May 2 for felony criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000) and burglary of occupied structure. Bond $16,000.
Cameron Richard Bosley, 35, Dunnellon, arrested May 2 for felony violation of probation, sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del schedule I, III or IV drugs, possession of controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, own/lease/rent with knowledge of it being used to traffic a controlled substance, mfg/cultivate/grow/plant paraphernalia for controlled substance and obstruction of search warrant. No bond.
Justin Derrik Miner Pope, 36, Dunnellon, arrested May 2 for out-of-county warrant. Bond $5,000.
Mark Silva, 24, Beverly Hills, arrested May 2 for felony aggravated assault on person 65 years of age or older second degree. No bond.
Damien Michael Peden, 25, Inverness, arrested May 2 for out-of-county warrant. Bond $2,000.
