Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from May 19
- Bennett Allen Botting, 21, Homosassa, arrested May 19 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Roberto Thondike-Sosa, 51, Ocala, arrested May 19 for burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond $2,000.
- Raynaldo Garcia, 42, Ocala, arrested May 19 for burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond $2,000.
- Tammy Lynn Bagley, 53, Homosassa, arrested May 19 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Quinton Meredith Hendrick, 39, Homosassa, arrested May 19 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $2,000.
- Matthew Adam Bayer, 34, Crystal River, arrested May 19 for felony aggravated battery intentionally causing great bodily harm/permanent disability/disfigurement. No bond.
- Dylan James Herrin, 26, Inverness, arrested May 19 for misdemeanor trespass in structure or conveyance occupied. No bond.
- Matthew Brinker, 37, Greenwood, arrested May 19 for violation of pre-trial conditions. No bond.
- Aimee Dawn Crook, 39, Beverly Hills, arrested May 19 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Ida Mae Covert, 42, Hernando, arrested May 19 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- John Patrick McGahen, 33, Homosassa, arrested May 19 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- Scot Lee Morse, 46, Inverness, arrested May 19 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Stacy Danielle Usher, 39, Lecanto, arrested May 19 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $470.
- Danica Marie Bazata, 37, Beverly Hills, arrested May 19 for DUI. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from May 20
- Duane Edward Bresnahan, 43, Beverly Hills, arrested May 20 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $500.
- Julien Pierre Cousinet, 34, Homosassa, arrested May 20 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Shane Derrick Presley, 41, Inverness, arrested May 20 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Patsy Anita Ensor, 66, Homosassa, arrested May 20 for DUI and possession of controlled substance. Bond $3,000.
- Alberto Valencia, 67, Hernando, arrested May 20 for felony domestic battery by strangulation. No bond.
- Ann Marie Elliot, 44, Hernando, arrested May 20 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
- Carlos Valencia Hernandez, 32, Plant City, arrested May 20 for misdemeanor operating vehicle without valid driver's license. Bond $500.
- Keith Patrick Hendry, 32, Lecanto, arrested May 20 for misdemeanor grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000). Bond $2,000.
- Trenton David Mann, 25, arrested May 20 for misdemeanor boat under influence and refuse submit to testing. No bond.
- Gary Parrish, 48, Hillsborough, arrested May 20 for felony possession of controlled substance, trafficking in +4 grams (morphine/opium/oxycodone/heroin), drug paraphernalia and inmate introduce controlled substance/drug into state correctional facility. Bond $30,000.
- Charles Carter, 42, Sun City Center, arrested May 20 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
- Christine Early, 37, Spring Hill, arrested May 20 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.
- Michael Jujuan Taylor, 36, Brooksville, arrested May 20 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $1,000.
