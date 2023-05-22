Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from May 18
- Hiram Trejo, 23, Homosassa, arrested May 18 for misdemeanor operating vehicle without valid driver's license. Bond $1,000.
- Hailey Paige Forte, 27, Homosassa, arrested May 18 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Christopher J. Connelly, 43, Beverly Hills, arrested May 18 for misdemeanor fialure to appear. Bond $500.
- Felicitie Gillette, 29, Hernando, arrested May 18 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Jessica Erin Wilson, 31, Homosassa, arrested May 18 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked first offense, possession of controlled substance and violation of probation. No bond.
- Matthew Lamar Jones, 30, Riverview, arrested May 18 for sell/possess/conceal/dispose vehicle altered numbers. Bond $2,000.
- Thomas Wayne Hale, 32, Homosassa, arrested May 18 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
- Peter Patrick Maglio, 18, Inverness, arrested May 18 for misdemeanor trespass after warning from principal/designee. No bond.
- William Brice Carlton, 18, Floral City, arrested May 18 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Anthony Michaelz Kanabay, 29, Homosassa, arrested May 18 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
- Tammy Jo Bryant, 53, Hernando, arrested May 18 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.