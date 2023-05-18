Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from May 16
- Howard Anthony Mastroberti, 59, Crystal River, arrested May 16 for felony warrant. Bond $7,000.
- Howard Anthony Mastroberti, 20, Crystal River, arrested May 16 for felony warrant. Bond $8,000.
- Lynette Renee Etts, 51, Crystal River, arrested May 16 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Paul David Linton, 62, Pensacola, arrested May 16 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Lisa Marie O'Callaghan, 45, Crystal River, arrested May 16 for four felony counts sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance schedule I or II, two felony counts trafficking in +4 grams (morphine/opium/oxycodone/heroin), own/lease/rent with knowledge of it being used to traffic a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, mfg/cultivate/grow/plant paraphernalia for controlled substance, and child neglect by willful or culpable negligence without causing great bodily harm. Bond $85,000.
- Garry Lynn Inman, 52, Crystal River, arrested May 16 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
- Robert Goodman, 42, Middleburg, arrested May 16 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Shauna Mariah Carpenter, 23, Crystal River, arrested May 16 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Michelle Marie Bagrowski, 47, Crystal River, arrested May 16 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $990.
Arrests from May 17
- Theron Ashley Dunn, 46, Floral City, arrested May 17 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and cause cruel death/pain/suffering. No bond.
- Charley Rainbow Rise, 46, Crystal River, arrested May 17 for misdemeanor boating under influence first offense. Bond $1,000.
- Dakota Henderson Posey, 27, Inverness, arrested May 17 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
- Nicole Ann Kuziak, 35, Homosassa, arrested May 17 for criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000). Bond $1,000.
- Gregg David Atkisson, 36, Beverly Hills, arrested May 17 for two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
- Chris Gordon, 58, Dunnellon, arrested May 17 for felony criminal mischief ($200 or less), burglary of unoccupied residence, two felony counts grand theft from designated construction site, burglary of unoccupied structure, burglary of unoccupied conveyance and grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000). Bond $32,000.
- Raynaldo Garcia, 42, Ocala, arrested May 17 for felony simple stalking, possession of burglary tools and auto theft. Bond $9,000.
- Roberto Thondike-Sosa, 51, Ocala, arrested May 17 for felony possession of burglary tools and auto theft. Bond $7,000.
- Larry Wayne Bedford, 43, Beverly Hills, arrested May 17 for felony criminal mischief ($200 or less) and burglary of occupied residence. Bond $16,000.
