Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from May 12
Stephen Doran Shumway, 29, Crystal River, arrested May 12 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Santiago Donovan Guzman Jr., 36, Homosassa, arrested May 12 for misdemeanor violation of injunction by telephoning/contacting the petitioner directly or indirectly. No bond.
Elizabeth Toseland, 31, Lakeland, arrested May 12 for misdemeanor failure to appear, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,750.
Stephen Anthony Rivera, 51, Inverness, arrested May 12 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $500.
Lawrence Leneir Chester Rogers, 44, Hernando, arrested May 12 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Paul-David Badovinac, 39, Homosassa, arrested May 12 for misdemeanor violation of injunction (within 500 feet of petitioner’s residence/school/work) and resist officer without violence. No bond.
Joann Susan Albair, 54, Inverness, arrested May 12 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Donald Johnson, 40, Inverness, arrested May 12 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,684.
Zachary Kellner, 31, Homosassa, arrested May 12 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked first offense, possession of controlled substance, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.
Tyler Richard Leonard, 40, Lecanto, arrested May 12 for felony battery with one prior conviction for battery. Bond $2,000.
Brett Bear Bigel, 25, Hernando, arrested May 12 for misdemeanor trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond $1,000.
Levi William Stanley, 22, Inverness, arrested May 12 for misdemeanor DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $2,000.
Jason Brian Coulter, 39, Lecanto, arrested May 12 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Arrests from May 13
Summer Rhiannon Hughes, 38, Citrus Springs, arrested May 13 for felony DUI and child neglect by willful or culpable negligence without causing great bodily harm. Bond $6,000.
Nathan Scott Ruska, 34, Inverness, arrested May 13 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,184.
Zachary Kellner, 31, Homosassa, arrested May 13 for felony auto theft. Bond $2,000.
Levi William Stanley, 22, Inverness, arrested May 13 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $500.
Scott Andrew Harpst, 51, Ocala, arrested May 13 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Jordan Thomas Mobley, 23, Crystal River, arrested May 13 for felony battery and battery on persons 65 years of age or older third degree. Bond $3,000.
Guy Gary Howard, 45, Ocklawaha, arrested May 13 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $1,000.
Arrests from May 14
Sean Joseph Clifford, 44, Crystal River, arrested May 14 for misdemeanor exposure of sexual organs first offense. Bond $1,000.
Amanda Andrea Lebron, 36, Inverness, arrested May 14 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $770.
Scott Robert Miller, 33, Hernando, arrested May 14 for felony possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
Armando Octavio Escobar, 33, Floral City, arrested May 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Deterrio Montraz Young, 39, Tampa, arrested May 14 for felony battery on detention/commitment facility staff or a juvenile probation officer. Bond $4,000.
Arrests from May 15
Gavin Lee Edgette, 19, Inverness, arrested May 15 for felony trespass in occupied structure or conveyance, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $4,000.
Justin David Courteau, 34, Crystal River, arrested May 15 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $520.
Ken Edward Huse Jr., 49, Inverness, arrested May 15 for trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
Paul Alan Soelch Jr., 22, Beverly Hills, arrested May 15 for felony possession of controlled substance, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $4,000.
Christopher George Hynes, 47, Bushnell, arrested May 15 for adult pick up order. No bond.
Jerome Crandell Nasworthy, 55, Homosassa, arrested May 15 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Mark Nichols, 43, Hernando, arrested May 15 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,184.
Lesley Jerome Quarles II, 43, Defiance, arrested May 15 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $500.
Tara Rose Carter, 37, Defiance, arrested May 15 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Robert Oliver Brant, 44, Inverness, arrested May 15 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
