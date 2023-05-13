Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from May 11
- Lowell James Feaster, 35, Homosassa, arrested May 11 for criminal mischief ($200 or less). No bond.
- Theodore Curtis Sterken, 36, Dunnellon, arrested May 11 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Lee James Yates, 20, Floral City, arrested May 11 for petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
- Candice Ranee Shade, 39, Homosassa, arrested May 11 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $5,000.
- Ryan Lee Strickland, 28, Homosassa, arrested May 11 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,184.
- Jennifer Carrie Williams, 39, Floral City, arrested May 11 for two counts possession of controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts resist officer without violence. Bond $6,000.
- Carl Leo Patten, 52, Dunnellon, arrested May 11 for misdemeanor violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
- Kaylynn Elizabeth Bevington, 33, Beverly Hills, arrested May 11 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
