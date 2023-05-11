Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from May 10
- Diana Melissa Acosta-Solis, 25, Homosassa, arrested May 10 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Hugh Edward Smith III, 33, New Port Richey, arrested May 10 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Brianne Carlevale Mitchell, 37, Inverness, arrested May 10 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- John Salvatore Menella, 37, Inverness, arrested May 10 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Dynasia Lorraine Boone, 27, Beverly Hills, arrested May 10 for felony domestic battery and false imprisonment. No bond.
- Scott Callaway Ellis, 18, Floral City, arrested May 10 for manslaughter - kill human being by act/procurement/culpable negligence of another without justification. Bond $5,000.
- Jacklyn Marie Alaimo, 19, Homosassa, arrested May 10 for felony possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felony under 24 years of age and resist officer without violence. Bond $11,000.
- Darrin Lee Hamman, 35, Crystal River, arrested May 10 for Citrus County warrant. Bond $1,000.
- Todd Daniel Steffy, 59, Hephzibah, arrested May 10 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Derek Martez Owens, 35, Jesup, arrested May 10 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Jarred Michael Gard, 26, Inverness, arrested May 10 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Robert Charles Rehfuss Jr., 65, Inverness, arrested May 10 for out-of-county warrant. Bond $15,000.
- Bryan Shawn Baker, 42, Crystal River, arrested May 10 for misdemeanor violation of injunction by telephoning/contacting the petitioner directly or indirectly. No bond.
- Dustin S. Ochs, 44, Inverness, arrested May 10 for DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Brendon Kyle Cook, 23, Dunnellon, arrested May 10 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.