Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from March 9
- Michael Howell, 41, Homosassa, arrested March 9 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
- Susan Shelby Santiago, 28, Homosassa, arrested March 9 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
- Stephen Jeffery Land, 45, Bell, arrested March 9 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Robert Leeon Andrews III, 32, Crystal River, arrested March 9 for misdemeanor failure to appear and writ of bodily attachment. Bond $3,184.
- Tommy Lee Thompkins, 19, Crystal River, arrested March 9 for two felony counts failure to appear. No bond.
- Myra E. Roman-Haskell, 52, Warren, arrested March 9 for felony flee/elude LEO with logo/light/siren while speed/disr for safety and driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $10,500.
- Travaughn Assante Brooke, 30, Beverly Hills, arrested March 9 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from March 10
- Jayson Raymond Rosio, 35, Homosassa, arrested March 10 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence and felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Thomas Leonard Westmoreland, 32, Inverness, arrested March 10 for traffic/endeavor to traffic in stolen property and felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Danielle Tashaina Marie Horst, 35, DOC, arrested March 10 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Brandy Marie Emory, 44, Crystal River, arrested March 10 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Cristian-Gabriel Rosado-Marrero, 27, None, arrested March 10 for felony travel to meet minor after use of any electronic means to attempt to seduce/solicit/lure/entice and felony unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Bond $27,000.
- Justin David Courteau, 34, Crystal River, arrested March 10 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $470.
Arrests from March 11
- Jeff D. Adams, 46, Crystal River, arrested March 11 for felony travel to meet minor after use of any electronic means to attempt to seduce/solicit/lure/entice and unlawful use of two-way communication device. Bond $27,000.
- Kellie Jean Connolly, 48, Crystal River, arrested March 11 for two misdemeanor counts violation of probation. No bond.
- April Taylor, 41, Homosassa, arrested March 11 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Deandre Jaleel Goodson, 28, Brooksville, arrested March 11 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- David Michael Pettitt, 38, Inverness, arrested March 11 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond $4,000.
- Stacey Lee Richardson, 35, Lecanto, arrested March 11 for four counts writ of bodily attachment. Bond $10,736.
- Dennis Jay Canty Jr., 31, Crystal River, arrested March 11 for two felony counts driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender and two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from March 12
- Charles Vernon Buck, 53, Homosassa, arrested March 12 for felony violation of probation, misdemeanor resist officer without violence, fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. No bond.
- Franklin Lezama, 31, Bradenton, arrested March 12 for felony possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon, travel to meet minor after use of any electronic means to attempt to seduce/solicit/lure/entice, knowingly transmit information harmful to minors to a minor in Florida and unlawful use of two-way communication device. Bond $72,000.
- Devin Michael Cordeiro, 26, Brooksville, arrested March 12 for felony travel to meet minor after use of any electronic means to attempt to seduce/solicit/lure/entice and unlawful use of two-way communication device. Bond $27,000.
- Briged Ann Marie Sands, 36, Inverness, arrested March 12 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Christina Elaine Harless, 39, Homosassa, arrested March 12 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
