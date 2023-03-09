Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from March 7
Timothy Wilson Dunn, 26, Crystal River, arrested March 7 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $2,000.
Thomas Eugene Bayman Jr., 64, Dunnellon, arrested March 7 for felony failure to appear, sex offender fail to report name/address change within 48 hours, and sex offender fail to report to sheriff’s office within 48 hours of vacate/relocate residence. No bond.
Craig Lashaw Estep, 24, Inverness, arrested March 7 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Matthew Paul Smith, 45, Dunnellon, arrested March 7 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Louis Stephen Jones, 62, Dunnellon, arrested March 7 for felony lewd and lascivious molestation – offender 18 or older, victim less than 12 years old. No bond.
Jeremy Dean Martin, 37, Inverness, arrested March 7 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Geoffrey Wrenn Straessley, 45, Citrus Springs, arrested March 7 for felony leave scene/fail to remain at scene of crash with serious injuries. No bond.
Christopher Lee Funches, 37, Inglis, arrested March 7 for DUI. Bond $1,000.
Jamie Michael Zotta, 47, Inverness, arrested March 7 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Arrests from March 8
Andrew Lawrence Fisher, 21, DOC, arrested March 8 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Cherie Monica Compostella, 51, Inverness, arrested March 8 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $10,000.
Kerry Ann Kilcullen, 41, Crystal River, arrested March 8 for two misdemeanor counts violation of probation. No bond.
Donald Villemaire, 64, Homosassa, arrested March 8 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
Andrew Thomas Deubert, 27, Crystal River, arrested March 8 for two counts carry concealed firearm, two counts knowingly discharge firearm in public place/roadway, two counts using firearm under the influence of alcohol/drugs etc., two counts resist officer without violence and two counts possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $12,000.
Ruben Berger, 30, Crystal River, arrested March 8 for two misdemeanor counts domestic battery and two misdemeanor counts hinder witness communication/information to LEO/judge. No bond.
Dakota Allen Marcy, 24, Dunnellon, arrested March 8 for violation of condition or pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
Anthony Desean Wilkerson, 27, Beverly Hills, arrested March 8 for two misdemeanor counts driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $2,000.
David Allen Van-Hekle, 56, Inverness, arrested March 8 for two counts drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Scott David Lefke, 54, Homosassa, arrested March 8 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Christopher Edward Smeltz, 49, Crystal River, arrested March 8 for two counts DUI and two counts driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $24,000.
