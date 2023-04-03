Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from March 31
- Ashlee Weynona Hamilton, 40, Inverness, arrested March 31 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $9,000.
- James Edward West, 51, Inverness, arrested March 31 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Guy James Strattan, 40, Homosassa, arrested March 31 for two misdemeanor counts criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000). Bond $2,000.
- Anastacia Marie Hale, 27, Floral City, arrested March 31 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Carl Lee Collier Jr., 41, Beverly Hills, arrested March 31 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
- Justin Michael Yuranko, 33, Homosassa, arrested March 31 for two counts fugitive from justice. No bond.
- Danielle Nicole Kincaid, 36, Summerfield, arrested March 31 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Saundra Marie Gary, 25, Ocala, arrested March 31 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $570.
- Danielle Marie Snelling, 41, DOC, arrested March 31 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Robert Lee Earl Scott III, 18, Miami-Dade, arrested March 31 for felony battery on correctional facility employee by throwing/tossing/expelling bodily fluids. Bond $5,000.
Arrests from April 1
- Russell Thad Thomas, 48, New York, arrested April 1 for misdemeanor trespass after warning from principal/designee. Bond $500.
- Dickie Tribble, 47, Homosassa, arrested April 1 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $10,000.
- Cullen Lane Neely, 26, Ocala, arrested April 1 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $2,000.
- Carrie Lynn Hall Tannenbaum, 62, Homosassa, arrested April 1 for felony aggravated battery intentionally causing great bodily harm/permanent disability/disfigurement and aggravated battery on persons 65 years of age or older. No bond.
- Brett Bear Bigel, 24, Homeless, arrested April 1 for felony burglary of unoccupied residence and petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $6,000.
- James Parker, 41, Crystal River, arrested April 1 for misdemeanor trespass after warning from principal/designee. Bond $500.
- Debra Bailey, 59, Dunnellon, arrested April 1 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Stephen Bailey, 71, Dunnellon, arrested April 1 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
- Amber Nicole Myles, 41, Crystal River, arrested April 1 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Jeremy James Hanshew, 31, Hernando, arrested April 1 for two misdemeanor counts failure to appear. No bond.
Arrests from April 2
- Christopher Brian Franke, 31, Crystal River, arrested April 2 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Heather Donean Townley, 43, Homosassa, arrested April 2 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual. Bond $5,000.
- Curtis Nathan Storman, 36, Homosassa, arrested April 2 for two felony counts possession of controlled substance and two felony counts drug paraphernalia. Bond $6,000.
- Justin Mathias Medlin, 20, Homosassa, arrested April 2 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Joshua Philip David Wood, 33, Homosassa, arrested April 2 for three misdemeanor counts trespass other property after warning, three misdemeanor counts resist officer without violence and three misdemeanor counts disorderly intoxication. Bond $7,500.
- Brandon Bowlin, 24, Zephyrhills, arrested April 2 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $513.
- Larry Bryant Kilpatrick, 29, Crystal River, arrested April 2 for misdemeanor battery and felony violation of probation. No bond.
