{h4 style=”text-align: center;”}Citrus County Sheriff’s Office{/h4}
{h4 style=”text-align: center;”}Arrests from March 27{/h4}
Dulcie Ryann Borgen, 47, Homosassa, arrested March 27 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Joseph Leroy Hitts, 62, Homosassa, arrested March 27 for two misdemeanor counts failure to appear. No bond.
Shamus Edward Decora, 23, Lecanto, arrested March 27 for two felony counts cause cruel death/pain/suffering. Bond $4,000.
Jeremy Thomas Darling, 33, Dunedin, arrested March 27 for violate injunction for protection against domestic violence, aggravated stalking after injunction for protection, burglary with battery and hinder witness communication/information to LEO/judge. No bond.
Jeffery Michael Yearwood, 38, Homosassa, arrested March 27 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
