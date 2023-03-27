Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from March 24
Terry Ray Devine, 49, Inverness, arrested March 24 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Joseph Anthony Engeland, 38, North Port, arrested March 24 for two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
Ashley Ann Hilburn, 42, Inglis, arrested March 24 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Tina Marie Reynolds, 50, Brooksville, arrested March 24 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Jeffrey Charles Andrews, 52, Inverness, arrested March 24 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,184.
Shon Scott Sadler, 50, Beverly Hills, arrested March 24 for false and fraudulent insurance claim more than $20,000 less than $100,000. Bond $2,500.
Michael Howard Thomas, 54, Floral City, arrested March 24 for two felony count driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $10,000.
Ray Donald Lockley Jr., 43, Dunnellon, arrested March 24 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Jaison Joseph Barboza Jr., 18, Crystal River, arrested March 24 for no motor vehicle registration/vehicle not registered. Bond $500.
Arrests from March 25
Nathaniel Eston Thomas, 21, Homosassa, arrested March 25 for two felony counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and two felony counts domestic battery. No bond.
Quinton Meredith Hedrick, 39, Homosassa, arrested March 25 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $5,000.
Joshua Dwayne Copning, 34, Crystal River, arrested March 25 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Vicki Mae Howington, 38, Homosassa, arrested March 25 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Abriel Vega Guardado, 46, Summerfield, arrested March 25 for misdemeanor violation of seasonal restrictions relating to taking of wildlife/freshwater fish/saltwater fish. Bond $500.
Jose Damian Guaradado-Cartagena, 54, Summerfield, arrested March 25 for misdemeanor violation of seasonal restrictions relating to taking of wildlife/freshwater fish/saltwater fish. Bond $500.
William Mark Vandergraff, 45, Homosassa, arrested March 25 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
Amy Lynn Lusignan, 43, Beverly Hills, arrested March 25 for violation of seasonal restrictions relating to taking of wildlife/freshwater fish/saltwater fish. Bond $500.
Arrests from March 26
Jaelyn Scott Tanner, 27, Inverness, arrested March 26 for felony warrant. No bond.
Johnathan Robert Munson, 27, Inverness, arrested March 26 for misdemeanor battery. Bond $1,000.
Robert Harris Strange, 31, Lecanto, arrested March 26 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
Daniel Michael Battisti, 37, DOC, arrested March 26 for borrowed for court. No bond.
James Littleton Stephens, 44, Dunnellon, arrested March 26 for adult pick up order and resist officer without violence. No bond.
Dourian Emmanuel Butler, 29, St. Petersburg, arrested March 26 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
