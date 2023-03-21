Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from March 20
William Christopher Blume, 36, Dunnellon, arrested March 20 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee, resist officer with violence, resist officer without violence and deprive officer of means protection or communication. Bond $24,000.
Mishauna Danielle Campbell, 37, Hernando, arrested March 20 for felony violation of probation. Bond $5,000.
Wendy Tiffany, 56, Homosassa, arrested March 20 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Jonathan Banks, 31, Inverness, arrested March 20 for misdemeanor violation of injunction by knowingly and intentionally coming within 100 feet or petitioner’s motor vehicle. No bond.
James Batson, 60, Citra, arrested March 20 for felony criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000), burglary/becomes armed with explosive or other dangerous weapon, grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000) and traffic/endeavor to traffic in stolen property. Bond $33,000.
Shaun Jerrod Smith, 41, Crystal River, arrested March 20 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Tracy Ann Barnes, 49, Inverness, arrested March 20 for felony traffic/endeavor to traffic in stolen property. Bond $5,000.
