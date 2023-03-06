Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from March 2
Allyson Lynn Tompkins, 21, Crystal River, arrested March 2 for false verification of ownership/false identification to pawnbroker items less than $300, false verification of ownership/false identification to pawnbroker items $300 or more, grand theft ($5,000 or more but less than $10,000) recreational vehicle, traffic/endeavor to traffic in stolen property and drug paraphernalia. Bond $20,000.
Justin Cole Wiley II, 23, Crystal River, arrested March 2 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Maureen Elise Vultaggio, 47, Inverness, arrested March 2 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual and possession of controlled substance. Bond $7,000.
Timothy Shawn Carpenter, 35, Floral City, arrested March 2 for two felony counts burglary of unoccupied structure and two felony counts burglary of unoccupied conveyance. Bond $50,000.
Jordan Dewitt Kennedy, 32, Dunnellon, arrested March 2 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Davin Kanard Dunbar, 19, Dunnellon, arrested March 2 for two pick up orders. No bond.
Michael Edward Felsentreger, 63, Lecanto, arrested March 2 for two misdemeanor counts criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000) and two misdemeanor counts resist officer without violence. Bond $4,000.
Ronald Ray Johnson III, 24, Lecanto, arrested March 2 for felony failure to appear. Bond $1,000.
Terrence Lee Hayes, 62, Hernando, arrested March 2 for two felony counts no motor vehicle registration/vehicle not registered and two felony counts driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $21,000.
Joseph James Hendri, 59, Philadelphia, arrested March 2 for two felony counts failure to appear and two counts violation of pre-trial conditions. Bond $12,000.
Tricia Lynn Jentsch, 30, Williston, arrested March 2 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Dexter Lashane White, 23, Crystal River, arrested March 2 for felony warrant. No bond.
Arrests from March 3
Brandon Devon Glass, 37, Dunnellon, arrested March 3 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Heather Nicole Wilson, 35, Dunnellon, arrested March 3 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Kresha Marie Wilkes, 44, Inverness, arrested March 3 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $500.
Ernesto Luis Colon Rodriguez, 21, Bushnell, arrested March 3 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Arrests from March 4
Christopher George Hynes, 47, Bushnell, arrested March 4 for misdemeanor violation of probation, felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
Joshua Rodriguez -Vazquez, 28, Crystal River, arrested March 4 for two misdemeanor counts criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000). Bond $2,000.
Ron Dewayne Keller, 51, Winter Springs, arrested March 4 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
Brenda Ford Galloway, 29, Beverly Hills, arrested March 4 for perjury in official processing/under oath. Bond $6,000.
James Anthony Heim, 53, Floral City, arrested March 4 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $50.
Nicole Farmer Adams, 44, Inverness, arrested March 4 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Robert Whitman, 58, Inverness, arrested March 4 for misdemeanor DUI and refuse submit to testing/driving previous suspensions for refusal. Bond $1,000.
Mellissa Jeanne Boatwright, 35, Crystal River, arrested March 4 for two counts DUI. Bond $2,000.
Richard Wayne Mckinstry, 47, Homosassa, arrested March 4 for domestic battery and resist officer without violence. No bond.
Lisa Rene Partridge, 46, Inverness, arrested March 4 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. No bond.
Arrests from March 5
Maria Mildred Sierra, 51, Crystal River, arrested March 5 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Casey Lee Rickel, 36, Hernando, arrested March 5 for two misdemeanor counts drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,000.
