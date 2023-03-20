Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from March 16
Eduardo Munoz’banuelos, 31, Tampa, arrested March 16 for operating vehicle without valid driver’s license. Bond $500.
Alex Wade Ogle, 21, Crystal River, arrested March 16 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense and felony violation of probation. No bond.
Darren Lamond Lowe, 18, Crystal River, arrested March 16 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Chris Ruocco, 37, Crystal River, arrested March 16 for two out of county warrants. Bond $2,000.
Margarito Lopez Lorenzo, 34, Homosassa, arrested March 16 for misdemeanor operating vehicle without valid driver’s license. Bond $1,000.
Kelly Faye Nelson, 57, Inverness, arrested March 16 for felony leave scene/fail to remain at crash with property damage more than $50, DUI, DUI with damage to property of another person and upon second conviction for knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked for any of the underlying violations of (A)1-6. Bond $13,500.
Arrests from March 17
Daniel Josiah Bookout, 18, Lecanto, arrested March 17 for two felony counts possession of controlled substance. Bond $4,000.
Michael Scott Coeville, 50, Beverly Hills, arrested March 17 for aggravated child abuse. No bond.
Dominic Richard Murray, 51, DOC, arrested March 17 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Gregory Scott Simmons II, 32, Inverness, arrested March 17 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Joshua Marcel Carter, 33, Inverness, arrested March 17 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Donovan Nicholas Gallup, 22, Beverly Hills, arrested March 17 for aggravated battery on pregnant victim and felony violation of probation. No bond.
Chad Edward Browder, 40, Homosassa, arrested March 17 for misdemeanor failure to appear and violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from March 18
Michael Steven Shafer, 30, Crystal River, arrested March 18 for DUI. Bond $1,000.
Jessica May Short, 35, New Port Richey, arrested March 18 for two felony counts assault on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transit employee and resist officer with violence. Bond $11,000.
Christopher Mark Parreault, 56, Inglis, arrested March 18 for DUI. Bond $1,000.
Danielle Nicole McGrath, 36, Beverly Hills, arrested March 18 for two misdemeanor counts of violation of probation. No bond.
Stephen Anthony Rivera, 51, Inverness, arrested March 18 for felony DUI, flee/elude LEO with logo/light/siren while speed/disr for safety, aggravated assault with intent to commit felony and resist officer without violence. Bond $12,000.
Mark Allen Bates, 55, Austell, arrested March 18 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
Robert Louis Besterfield, 77, Homosassa, arrested March 18 for two counts leave scene/fail to remain at crash with property damage more than $50 and two counts DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $4,000.
Arrests from March 19
Gerald Irvin Baily, 52, Crystal River, arrested March 19 for felony criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000) and resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
Andres Padron, 34, Homosassa, arrested March 19 for felony domestic battery by strangulation – minor injury. No bond.
Thomas Sanford Crowder, 39, Floral City, arrested March 19 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,184.
Mahala Denise Johnson, 18, Hernando, arrested March 19 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
