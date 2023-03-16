Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from March 15
Joseph Michael Moody, 36, Beverly Hills, arrested March 15 for felony possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felony, resist officer without violence, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $14,000.
Nancy Ann Studnicka, 72, Homosassa, arrested March 15 for battery. Bond $1,000.
Chris Soriano Brodmerkel, 39, Homosassa, arrested March 15 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Kelley Kae Perreault, 32, Crystal River, arrested March 15 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,184.
Anthony Cled Moss, 30, Hernando, arrested March 15 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning and resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
Monica Frances Thompson, 27, Lecanto, arrested March 15 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
Tony Arthur Carver Jr., 40, Homosassa, arrested March 15 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.