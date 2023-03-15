Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from March 13
Bradley Metcalf, 29, Lecanto, arrested March 13 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $500.
Jessica Dawn Simon, 31, Hernando, arrested March 13 for felony violation of probation and writ of bodily attachment. No bond.
Neil Anthony Geiger, 38, Gainesville, arrested March 13 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Dennis Jay Canty Jr., 31, Crystal River, arrested March 13 for two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
James Atherton, 30, Homosassa, arrested March 13 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Robert Allan Rankin, 31, Hernando, arrested March 13 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Sean Robert Mooney, 40, Homosassa, arrested March 13 for two felony counts travel to meet minor after use of any electronic means to attempt to seduce/solicit/lure/entice and two felony counts unlawful use of two-way communication device. Bond $54,000.
Kevin Allen Simpson, 30, Crystal River, arrested March 13 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Charles Ty McGhee, 45, Homosassa, arrested March 13 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,178.
Arrests from March 14
Priscilla Lewis, 47, Homosassa, arrested March 14 for two misdemeanor counts trespass other property after warning. Bond $2,000.
Lance Dakota Sheppard, 28, Summerfield, arrested March 14 for two counts leave scene/fail to remain at crash with property damage more than $50, two counts fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens, two counts driving while license suspended or revoked, two counts burglary of unoccupied conveyance and two counts auto theft bus/truck. Bond $27,000.
David Donald Chapman II, 22, Beverly Hills, arrested March 14 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Kevin Scott Barnett, 41, Crystal River, arrested March 14 for felony criminal mischief ($1,000 or more). Bond $2,000.
Glenn Talmage Cunningham, 37, Homosassa, arrested March 14 for use any electronic means to seduce/solicit/lure child to commit crime, knowingly transmit information harmful to minors to a minor in Florida and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Bond $6,000.
Jenny Leonie Hudome, 29, Beverly Hills, arrested March 14 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Becky Lynn Acheson, 42, Inverness, arrested March 14 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. NO bond.
Dennis Paul Ratfield, 29, Hernando, arrested March 14 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
John Paul Calhoun, 76, Crystal River, arrested March 14 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
Marc Philip Werner Lovric, 40, Beverly Hills, arrested March 14 for use any electronic means to seduce/solicit/lure child to commit crime, knowingly transmit information harmful to minors to a minor in Florida and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Bond $6,000.
Christina Lynn Wellington, 35, Beverly Hills, arrested March 14 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
