Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from June 9
Kimberly Ann Fisher, 47, Homosassa, arrested June 9 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee, trespass in structure or conveyance occupied and resist officer with violence. Bond $11,000.
Jill Adrienne Hadaway, 37, Homosassa, arrested June 9 for felony trafficking in methamphetamine. Bond $25,000.
Jessica Renee Skaggs, 30, Inverness, arrested June 9 for felony violation of probation and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
Gernard Antonio Delmar Hart, 39, DOC, arrested June 9 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Arthur Allen Singletary, 53, Hernando, arrested June 9 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Jeremy Ethan Sharrone, 30, Floral City, arrested June 9 for three felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
Jennifer Carrie Williams, 39, Inverness, arrested June 9 for two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
David Joseph Brown, 35, Inverness, arrested June 9 for felony child abuse without causing great bodily harm – weapon hands/feet/fist. No bond.
Jacqueline Lise Bilodeau, 58, Dunnellon, arrested June 9 for felony exposure of sexual organs first offense and cause cruel death/pain/suffering. Bond $11,000.
Jesse Charles Blake, 41, Crystal River, arrested June 9 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
Chelsea Leath Dominey, 28, Homosassa, arrested June 9 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Alex Logan Crist, 25, Crystal River, arrested June 9 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Joseph Michael Dethlefs, 28, arrested June 9 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual. Bond $2,000.
Bruce Dixon, 19, Lecanto, arrested June 9 for felony battery by detainee upon visitor/other detainee third degree. Bond $2,000.
Jacobee Brown, 19, Lecanto, arrested June 9 for felony battery by detainee upon visitor/other detainee third degree. Bond $2,000.
Sean Joseph Clifford, 44, Homosassa, arrested June 9 for felony criminal mischief ($1,000 or more), burglary of unoccupied structure and retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $8,000.
Krystalyn Deann Hintersehr, 40, Crystal River, arrested June 9 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Patricia Lynn Anderson, 51, Astatula, arrested June 9 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $4,500.
Arrests from June 10
Ronald Wayne Phillips Jr., 53, Inverness, arrested June 10 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Justin Wayne Wilkerson, 24, Nobleton, arrested June 10 for two felony counts flee/elude LEO with logo/light/siren while speed/disr for safety, two felony counts driving while license suspended or revoked, violate injunction for protection against domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon. No bond.
James Aloysius Potts, 59, Homosassa, arrested June 10 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
Megan Michelle Murphy, 27, Homosassa, arrested June 10 for felony grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000). Bond $2,000.
Arrests from June 11
Brent Jerningham Iehle, 39, Homosassa, arrested June 11 for misdemeanor assault. No bond.
Carlos Efrain Oyola, 38, Citrus Springs, arrested June 11 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee and felony affray. Bond $6,000.
Richard Wayne McKinstry Jr., 48, Lecanto, arrested June 11 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Margaret Caylemarie Teachman, 38, Homosassa, arrested June 11 for two counts writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,640.
Bryan Eugene Taylor Tellgren, 20, Homosassa, arrested June 11 for misdemeanor boat under influence. Bond $500.
Matthew James Taylor Tellgren, 33, Largo, arrested June 11 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee and resist officer with violence. Bond $10,000.
Jason Devane Carter, 50, Homosassa, arrested June 11 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,184.
