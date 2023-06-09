Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from June 8
- Charlie Evertte Hisman, 41, Homosassa, arrested June 8 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Michael Kenneth Lea II, 40, Homosassa, arrested June 8 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $870.
- Shelly Ann Martin, 56, Hernando, arrested June 8 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Jeffery Allen Martin, 40, Homosassa, arrested June 8 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Jon Mikeal Simmons, 30, Floral City, arrested June 8 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
- Melissa Diane Ribaudo, 52, Crystal River, arrested June 8 for driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $1,000.
- Carl Gregory Harper, 63, Hernando, arrested June 8 for felony trespass other property after warning and possession of controlled substance. Bond $3,000.
- James Culbertson, 49, Dunnellon, arrested June 8 for felony false verification of ownership/false identification to pawnbroker items less than $300, grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000) and deal in stolen property by use of internet value less than $300. Bond $12,000.
- James Lenard Whaley, 19, Ocala, arrested June 8 for misdemeanor no motor vehicle registration/vehicle not registered, attach tag to vehicle not assigned to it and drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,000.
- Dylan James Herrin, 26, Inverness, arrested June 8 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less) and resist LEO or merchant during or after theft. Bond $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.