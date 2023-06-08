Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from June 7
- Nicole Marie Sanders, 31, Inverness, arrested June 7 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Christina Lynn Patton, 30, Inverness, arrested June 7 for misdemeanor criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000). Bond $1,000.
- Kevin Scott Barnett, 41, Brooksville, arrested June 7 for pick up order. No bond.
- Kurty Moreau Lynn, 54, Denver, arrested June 7 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Douglas Willard Safford, 45, Ocala, arrested June 7 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Jonathan Paul Cooper, 44, Lake Panasoffkee, arrested June 7 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury. No bond.
- Remy Gerald Forte, 33, Homosassa, arrested June 7 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Aaron Christopher Baird, 47, Crystal River, arrested June 7 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Stephen Leonard Kiernan, 25, Floral City, arrested June 7 for felony flee/elude LEO with logo/light/siren while speed/disr for safety, driving while license suspended or revoked, trafficking in +4 grams (morphine/opium/oxycodone/heroin), drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence in criminal proceeding. Bond $64,000.
- Derek Seabrook, 90, Homosassa, arrested June 7 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
