Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from June 5
Steven Andrew Brown, 42, Dunnellon, arrested June 5 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,678.
Billy David Sandlin, 87, Lecanto, arrested June 5 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Jon Mikeal Simmons, 30, Floral City, arrested June 5 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, domestic battery and possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon. No bond.
Patrick Herschel Williams, 46, Beverly Hills, arrested June 5 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked and misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Nathaniel Christopher Thacker, 35, Dunnellon, arrested June 6 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Amy Lynn Reyburn, 52, Homosassa, arrested June 6 for felony petit theft (two or more convictions of any theft). Bond $2,000.
David Eugene Cooke, 71, Citrus Springs, arrested June 6 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Dean Harry William Dubois, 24, Homosassa, arrested June 6 for misdemeanor petit theft (value less than $100). Bond $500.
Jeffrey Scott Curtis, 52, Beverly Hills, arrested June 6 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual and violation of probation. No bond.
Angela Dawn Stroud, 44, Fort McCoy, arrested June 6 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Melido Mejia Ramirez, 52, Floral City, arrested June 6 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Jon Mikeal Simmons, 30, Floral City, arrested June 6 for misdemeanor violation of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
James Raymond Rowe Jr., 37, Inglis, arrested June 6 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Joshua Ryan Beane, 27, Homosassa, arrested June 6 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Elvira Ruth Townsend, 33, Hernando, arrested June 6 for felony abuse of elderly person or disabled adult without causing great bodily harm. No bond.
