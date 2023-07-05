Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from June 30
- Hallie Alyssa Palmer, 22, Homosassa, arrested June 30 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Wesley Earl Pringle, 28, Dunnellon, arrested June 30 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $5,000.
- Hunter Clark Fetrow, 24, Floral City, arrested June 30 for felony battery with one prior conviction for battery, domestic battery by strangulation minor injury, battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee, criminal mischief ($1,000 or more), resist officer with violence and violation of probation. No bond.
- Justice Jean Lucas, 28, Beverly Hills, arrested June 30 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender and driving commercial vehicle while license suspended/revoked. Bond $7,000.
- Michael Clarence Bagley Jr., 33, Homosassa, arrested June 30 for misdemeanor violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
- Lindsey Erin Chamberlain, 32, Inverness, arrested June 30 for possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Matthew Demontae Decarlo Williams, 25, DOC, arrested June 30 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Michele Susan Clayton, 46, Brooksville, arrested June 30 for misdemeanor failure to appear and possession of controlled substance. Bond $4,000.
- Robert Lynn Wallers, 53, Homosassa, arrested June 30 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $320.
- Courtney Mackenzie Hall, 29, Homosassa, arrested June 30 for felony child abuse without causing great bodily harm, resist officer without violence, two felony counts possession of controlled substance and two felony counts trafficking in +4 grams (morphine/opium/oxycodone/heroin). Bond $58,000.
- Tyler David Cote, 31, Homosassa, arrested June 30 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee, child abuse without causing great bodily harm, resist officer with violence, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and trafficking in methamphetamine. Bond $37,000.
- Nathan Randall Reese, 24, Floral City, arrested June 30 for misdemeanor battery. Bond $1,000.
- Ashley Lynn Wells, 41, Holder, arrested June 30 for possession of controlled substance and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility (drugs/narcotics). Bond $4,000.
- Mark Rodney Hoppe, 57, Hudson, arrested June 30 for two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
- Matthew Nicholas Moskes, 43, Beverly Hills, arrested June 30 for driving while license suspended or revoked habitual. Bond $2,000.
Arrests from July 1
- Larry William James, 60, Homosassa, arrested July 1 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Jacklyn Marie Alaimo, 19, Homosassa, arrested July 1 for misdemeanor petit theft (value less than $100). Bond $1,000.
- Karl Leslie Bierwirth, 60, Weeki Wachee, arrested July 1 for felony grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000). Bond $2,000.
- Tyler David Cote, 31, Homosassa, arrested July 1 for felony drug paraphernalia, trafficking in +28 grams (morphine/opium/oxycodone/heroin) and possess structure/trailer/conveyance for trafficking controlled substance. Bond $56,000.
- Courtney Mackenzie Hall, 29, Homosassa, arrested July 1 for felony drug paraphernalia, trafficking in +28 grams (morphine/opium/oxycodone/heroin) and possess structure/trailer/conveyance for trafficking controlled substance. Bond $56,000.
- Crystal Marie Najdowski, 32, Inverness, arrested July 1 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). No bond.
- Rosemary Leann Sester, 28, Inverness, arrested July 1 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
- Joshua Philip-David Wood, 33, Homosassa, arrested July 1 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee, trespass other property after warning and resist officer without violence. Bond $7,000.
- Rayshaud Jacquise Keyon Jenkins, 30, Summerfield, arrested July 1 for misdemeanor boat under influence. Bond $500.
- Zachary G. Purvis, 25, Leesburg, arrested July 1 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Michael Gregory Snellings, 41, Homosassa, arrested July 1 for misdemeanor boat under influence. Bond $500.
- David James Best, 69, Homosassa, arrested July 1 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Susan Lynne Hall, 66, Beverly Hills, arrested July 1 for misdemeanor assault on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee. Bond $1,000.
- Casey Nicole Eynon, 28, Citrus Springs, arrested July 1 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Richard Edward Moore, 66, Inverness, arrested July 1 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Arrests from July 2
- Tiffany Ann Varnes, 38, Crystal River, arrested July 2 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Jayson Arroyo, 47, Homeless, arrested July 2 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
- Corky Ray Riley, 34, Crystal River, arrested July 2 for felony boat under influence and child neglect by willful or culpable negligence without causing great bodily harm. Bond $2,500.
- Samuel Alan Hugar, 37, Inverness, arrested July 2 for misdemeanor boat under influence. Bond $500.
- Matthew Caroll Young, 18, Inverness, arrested July 2 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and domestic battery by strangulation minor injury. No bond.
- Ronald Edward Sizemore Jr., 30, Beverly Hills, arrested July 2 for felony battery on persons 65 years of age or older third degree. Bond $2,000.
- Roger Carl Smith, 50, Lecanto, arrested July 2 for driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $500.
- Andrew Ray Wheeler, 37, Dunnellon, arrested July 2 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $20,325.
