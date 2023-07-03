Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from June 29
Rufus Anthony Hoyt, 42, Homosassa, arrested June 29 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $620.
Bryce Allen Michaux, 24, Floral City, arrested June 29 for misdemeanor failure to appear and writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,870.
Tristan Leeper Bozeman, 26, Crystal River, arrested June 29 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,684.
Larry Orvill Pilgrim, 76, Homosassa, arrested June 29 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $100.
Christopher Scott Davis, 40, Crystal River, arrested June 29 for possession of controlled substance and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility (drugs/narcotics). Bond $4,000.
Shawn Eric Newbanks, 47, Lecanto, arrested June 29 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence, carry concealed firearm and possession of firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon. Bond $13,000.
Donald Allen Barnes Jr., 52, Crystal River, arrested June 29 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Lavarus Jaimez Vickers, 20, Beverly Hills, arrested June 29 for misdemeanor battery and resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
Paul Anthony Barrecchia, 67, DOC, arrested June 29 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Christopher Wayne Gittens, 43, Weeki Wachee, arrested June 29 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Vicki Mae Howington, 38, Homosassa, arrested June 29 for misdemeanor failure to appear and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
Mary Elizabeth Wallace, 39, Inverness, arrested June 29 for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Mark Steven Tessmer, 61, Inverness, arrested June 29 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
Marcie Elizabeth Ward, 38, Hernando, arrested June 29 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,070.
Cody Ryan Wayman, 23, Inverness, arrested June 29 for felony possession of controlled substance and two felony counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. Bond $77,000.
Jessica Nicole Busby, 38, Dunnellon, arrested June 29 for felony theft from person 65+ ($300 or more but less than $10,000) and traffic/endeavor to traffic in stolen property. Bond $7,000.
Ryan Patrick Groom, 35, Crystal River, arrested June 29 for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Kayleigh Christine VanNess, 20, Beverly Hills, arrested June 29 for drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Francisco Ricardo Escalante, 26, Crystal River, arrested June 29 for misdemeanor trespass after warning from principal/designee. Bond $500.
Trevor Austin Willoughby, 21, Inverness, arrested June 29 for possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon under 24 years of age. Bond $10,000.
