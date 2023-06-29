Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from June 28
- Kent Scott Claar, 60, Homosassa, arrested June 28 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Andy Lee Ward, 49, Homosassa, arrested June 28 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $576.
- Timothy Leon White, 49, Dunnellon, arrested June 28 for driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation. No bond.
- Megan Ashley Hoban, 20, Beverly Hills, arrested June 28 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee. Bond $5,000.
- Jennifer Jo Howe, 39, Homosassa, arrested June 28 for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Tina Rose Newberry, 57, Beverly Hills, arrested June 28 for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Ronald Ramsey, 48, Homosassa, arrested June 28 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $2,000.
- Darcy Lee Fuentes, 41, Beverly Hills, arrested June 28 for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Jennifer Jo Howe, 39, Homosassa, arrested June 28 for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Edwin Luis Rolon, 30, Norfolk, arrested June 28 for trafficking in methamphetamine. Bond $25,000.
- Mark Allan Mathews, 53, Crystal River, arrested June 28 for possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Ryan Michael Smith, 40, Homosassa, arrested June 28 for trafficking in amphetamine/methamphetamine 200+ grams/400 grams. Bond $50,000.
- Christopher Brian Franke, 32, Crystal River, arrested June 28 for trafficking in methamphetamine and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility (drugs/narcotics). Bond $27,000.
- Nicholas Stephen Kiernan, 25, Floral City, arrested June 28 for two counts sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance schedule I or II. Bond $10,000.
- Peter Patrick Maglio, 18, Inverness, arrested June 28 for felony criminal mischief ($1,000 or more) and burglary of unoccupied residence. Bond $12,000.
- Kolyn Moss, 27, Inverness, arrested June 28 for trafficking in +4 grams (morphine/opium/oxycodone/heroin) and sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance schedule I or II. Bond $55,000.
- Kevin Scott Barnett, 41, Brooksville, arrested June 28 for possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Ronnie James Dixon, 43, homeless, arrested June 28 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Rufus Anthony Hoyt, 42, Homosassa, arrested June 28 for possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Teresa Ann Munsell, 52, Homosassa, arrested June 28 for retail petit theft (value more but $100 but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
- Phillip Mack McKinney, 50, Hernando, arrested June 28 for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Wayne Howard Gaskill, 56, Homosassa, arrested June 28 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $2,000.
- Stephanie Michelle Hatfield, 36, Hernando, arrested June 28 for felony battery on persons 65 years of age or older third degree. No bond.
- James Evan Mentz, 27, Hernando, arrested June 28 for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Everett Ricky Dicks, 25, Homosassa, arrested June 28 for possession of controlled substance, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $4,000.
- Tammy Poole, 59, Inverness, arrested June 28 for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Thomas Robert Caromano, 49, Inverness, arrested June 28 for possession of controlled substance and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $4,000.
- James Junior Burke, 58, Homosassa, arrested June 28 for trafficking in methamphetamine. Bond $50,000.
- Casey Lee Rickel, 36, Hernando, arrested June 28 for possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Stephanie Lynn Tapley, 43, Summerfield, arrested June 28 for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Jonathan A. Aller, 43, St. Petersburg, arrested June 28 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $2,000.
- Laura Ann Stearns, 41, St. Petersburg, arrested June 28 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
- Patrick Joseph Finn, 39, Homosassa, arrested June 28 for misdemeanor domestic battery and resist officer without violence. No bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.