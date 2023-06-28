Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from June 27
Trevor Shane Kilpatrick, 31, Floral City, arrested June 27 for felony burglary of occupied conveyance and grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000). Bond $7,000.
Michael Scott Miller, 52, Hernando, arrested June 27 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $4,000.
Nathaniel Christopher Thacker, 35, Dunnellon, arrested June 27 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,184.
Curtis Nathan Storman, 36, Homosassa, arrested June 27 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $4,000.
Brian Anthony Vandomelen, 21, Floral City, arrested June 27 for grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000). Bond $2,000.
Undrell Steven Sneed, 42, Citrus Springs, arrested June 27 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Gary Lee Foss Jr., 35, Hernando, arrested June 27 for grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000). Bond $2,000.
Robert James Williams, 31, Brooksville, arrested June 27 for felony failure to appear, carry concealed firearm, possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon, grand theft firearm, driving while license suspended or revoked third offense and two counts flee/elude LEO with logo/light/siren while speed/disr for safety. No bond.
Austin Reye Ruiz, 34, Inverness, arrested June 27 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked first offense and possession of controlled substance. Bond $3,000.
Julisa Adela Dominguez, 25, Moriarty, arrested June 27 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Stephanie Loren Alkema, 32, Homosassa, arrested June 27 for driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $10,000.
Justin Andrew Hank, 18, Dunnellon, arrested June 27 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence and possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $2,000.
Anthony Brathwaite, 30, Inverness, arrested June 27 for felony domestic battery by strangulation significant injury. No bond.
Jacklyn Marie Alaimo, 19, Homosassa, arrested June 27 for misdemeanor petit theft (value less than $100), loiter/prowl at time or in manner not usual to lawful citizen and felony violation of probation. No bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.