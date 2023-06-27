Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from June 26
- Michael Andrew Kennedy, 43, Crystal River, arrested June 26 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Aris Manuel Villalobos Aviles, 64, Spring Hill, arrested June 26 for felony abuse/misuse of temporary tag issuance to avoid registering vehicle, auto theft and possession of controlled substance. Bond $4,500.
- Debra Ann Bailey, 59, Dunnellon, arrested June 26 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Olivia Marie Gay, 33, Homosassa, arrested June 26 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Jaime Borrell, 30, Palatka, arrested June 26 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,184.
- Cherokee Marie Spaulding, 31, Leesburg, arrested June 26 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- James Steven Annas, 60, Homosassa, arrested June 26 for felony sex offender fail to report to sheriff's office within 48 hours of vacate/relocate residence. Bond $5,000.
- Jermey Neal Gilbert, 47, Live Oak, arrested June 26 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,500.
- Joseph Robert Tesso, 46, Homosassa, arrested June 26 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Amanda S. Ennen, 37, Homosassa, arrested June 26 for DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
- Kiyana Theresa Brown, 21, Homosassa, arrested June 26 for misdemeanor violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
- Ronald William Teal, 54, Inverness, arrested June 26 for county ordinance possess alcoholic beverage on city street/road/parking lot etc. Bond $500.
