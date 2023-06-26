Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from June 23
Christopher Ernest Reed, 40, Inverness, arrested June 23 for misdemeanor domestic battery and harass/hinder/delay/prevent/dissuade from reporting offense or VOP to LEO. No bond.
Aiden Daniel Brooks, 18, Dunnellon, arrested June 23 for two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
Todd Dean Hostetler, 40, Homosassa, arrested June 23 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Tyler Mathias Fisher, 46, Port Richey, arrested June 23 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,684.
Justin Anthony Noble, 38, Crystal River, arrested June 23 for felony battery and possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Brian Patrick Cole, 47, Homosassa, arrested June 23 for trash dumping 15 pounds or more but less than 500 pounds. Bond $2,000.
Tisha Ann Allison, 39, Hernando, arrested June 23 for felony false imprisonment. Bond $5,000.
Elvin Manuel Mendez, 29, Beverly Hills, arrested June 23 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $640.
Marjorie Frey Sullivan, 61, Hernando, arrested June 23 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
David Tyrone Clark Jr., 23, Homosassa, arrested June 23 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury, resist officer without violence, harass/hinder/delay/prevent/dissuade from reporting offense or VOP to LEO and violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from June 24
Marquise Darnell Walker, 44, Hernando, arrested June 24 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee, criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000) and resist officer with violence. Bond $11,000.
John Ross Hunt, 36, Perry, arrested June 24 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Davidlee John Allebach, 36, Beverly Hills, arrested June 24 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Sean Christopher Lickman, 31, Floral City, arrested June 24 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
Amber Marie Stevenfield, 31, Homosassa, arrested June 24 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
Kambrah Dawn Strobaugh, 33, Beverly Hills, arrested June 24 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
Ryan Michael Dahl, 46, Arcata, arrested June 24 for felony sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/deliver schedule I, III or IV drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Arrests from June 25
Ashan Marquez Robinson, 18, Jacksonville, arrested June 25 for felony battery on detention/commitment facility staff or a juvenile probation officer. Bond $2,000.
Cody Leonard Dillon, 25, Homosassa, arrested June 25 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
Josef Gregory Ridenour, 34, Homosassa, arrested June 25 for felony domestic battery by strangulation significant injury and aggravated battery intentionally causing great bodily harm/permanent disability/disfigurement. No bond.
Neal Thomas Kinsinger, 62, Beverly Hills, arrested June 25 for felony domestic battery, battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee and resist officer with violence. No bond.
