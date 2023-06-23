Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from June 22
- Dakota Isiah Rood, 23, Inverness, arrested June 22 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
- James Braxton Boyd, 32, Old Town, arrested June 22 for felony possession of a short barrel rifle/shotgun or machine gun and possession of controlled substance. Bond $7,000.
- Dalton Joseph Day, 34, Homosassa, arrested June 22 for traffic/endeavor to traffic in stolen property, battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee and resist officer without violence. Bond $11,000.
- Shelby Rose Rehmund, 21, Floral City, arrested June 22 for felony possession of controlled substance and petit theft (value less than $100). Bond $4,000.
- Nicholas Stephen Kiernan, 25, Floral City, arrested June 22 for felony possession of a short barrel rifle/shotgun or machine gun and drug paraphernalia. Bond $6,000.
- Larry Otto Naylor Jr., 30, Inverness, arrested June 22 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence and writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,184.
- Tasha Tyann Robbins, 37, Homosassa, arrested June 22 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Paul Alan Soelch Jr., 22, Beverly Hills, arrested June 22 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Charles Earnest Jewell, 42, Inverness, arrested June 22 for cause cruel death/pain/suffering and pick up order. No bond.
- Shelby Gabrielle Collazo, 28, DOC, arrested June 22 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Reuben James Thompson, 44, DOC, arrested June 22 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Jessica Anne Randazzo, 39, Holiday, arrested June 22 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Jenna Catherine Walton, 25, Lecanto, arrested June 22 for felony robbery no firearm or weapon. Bond $10,000.
- Kelsey Lynn Bonnett, 35, Bushnell, arrested June 22 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $1,000.
- John Edward Harris, 50, Homosassa, arrested June 22 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Kelly Jill Potter, 58, Inverness, arrested June 22 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
