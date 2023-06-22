Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from June 21
Joshua James Obremski, 42, Beverly Hills, arrested June 21 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
James Allen Harrington, 43, Williston, arrested June 21 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
Malcolm Elijah Roberts, 20, Citrus Springs, arrested June 21 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
Maurizio Tony Capelli, 48, Lecanto, arrested June 21 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Thomas James Mitchell, 52, Coraopolis, arrested June 21 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
Allen Michael Watson, 66, Inverness, arrested June 21 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
David Matthew Vickers, 46, Homosassa, arrested June 21 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Hailee Danyell Brunk, 19, Homosassa, arrested June 21 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Kiyana Theresa Brown, 21, Homosassa, arrested June 21 for felony violation of probation, battery on persons 65 years of age or older third degree and resist officer without violence. No bond.
David M. Puckett, 28, Hernando, arrested June 21 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Jarred Michael Gard, 26, Inverness, arrested June 21 for felony possession of controlled substance, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $6,000.
