Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from June 20
Mark Ashley Coston, 41, New Port Richey, arrested June 20 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Carmella Catherine Fallanca, 33, Hudson, arrested June 20 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $1,000.
Richard Jesse Moralis, 48, Floral City, arrested June 20 for felony domestic battery and aggravated stalking after injunction for protection. No bond.
Angela Kaye Callihan, 43, Crystal River, arrested June 20 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Dawna May Knapp, 34, Inverness, arrested June 20 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Dillan Louis Brown, 30, Dunnellon, arrested June 20 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Ashley Renee Bidwell, 39, Homosassa, arrested June 20 for misdemeanor battery and writ of bodily attachment. Bond $4,184.
Ladovick Syril Gibson, 47, DOC, arrested June 20 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Heather Dawn Chance, 23, Homosassa, arrested June 20 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Patrick Herschel Williams, 46, Beverly Hills, arrested June 20 for driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $500.
William Paul Works, 42, Hernando, arrested June 20 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $3,184.
Sean Joseph Clifford, 44, Crystal River, arrested June 20 for felony battery by detainee upon visitor/other detainee third degree. Bond $2,000.
Trevor Michael Masse, 29, Inverness, arrested June 20 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury. No bond.
Stephen Brian Pace, 54, Hernando, arrested June 20 for adult pick up order and misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Richard Powell Amick, 36, Homosassa, arrested June 20 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $670.
Sarah Helen Mae Heathcoe, 20, Inverness, arrested June 20 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Rudolph Theodore Cobb Jr., 37, Inverness, arrested June 20 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
