Updated: June 20, 2023 @ 7:30 pm
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from June 19
Charles William Goldsby III, 64, Homosassa, arrested June 19 for felony aggravated assault with intent to commit felony. No bond.
William Ernest Hall, 59, Homosassa, arrested June 19 for domestic battery. No bond.
Nicole Renee Macdonald, 29, Crystal River, arrested June 19 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Dustin Shane Lolly, 46, Crystal River, arrested June 19 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,178.
Alexander Raheem Ellison, 26, Orlando, arrested June 19 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
