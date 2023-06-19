Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from June 16
Harry Manford Oliver III, 47, Homosassa, arrested June 16 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,678.
Craig Allen Price, 33, Beverly Hills, arrested June 16 for felony violation of probation. Bond $5,000.
Teresa May Davis, 48, Homosassa, arrested June 16 for drug paraphernalia. No bond.
Ronald Ramsey, 48, Homosassa, arrested June 16 for felony possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $13,000.
Jahbalynn Jardan-Marie Davis, 25, Homosassa, arrested June 16 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Tasha Tyann Robbins, 37, Homosassa, arrested June 16 for felony sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance schedule I or II, trafficking in +28 grams (morphine/opium/oxycodone/heroin) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $56,000.
Kristopher Lewis Borgen, 51, Homosassa, arrested June 16 for felony sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance schedule I or II and drug paraphernalia. Bond $6,000.
Michael Ray Marcum, 55, Homosassa, arrested June 16 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Denise Colleen Roddenberry, 62, Crystal River, arrested June 16 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Ben Bradley Padgett, 37, Crystal River, arrested June 16 for misdemeanor loiter/prowl at time or in manner not usual to lawful citizen. Bond $500.
Robert T. Rowland, 39, Hernando, arrested June 16 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,000.
Deandra Lynn Allen, 26, Dunnellon, arrested June 16 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Vanessa Marie Henderson, 30, Homosassa, arrested June 16 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence and obstruction by disguised person. Bond $2,000.
Emily Ann Morgan, 80, Crystal River, arrested June 16 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
Michael Patrick Brady, 51, Lecanto, arrested June 16 for felony possession of controlled substance, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $6,000.
Arrests from June 17
Charles Matthew Twyman, 21, Ocala, arrested June 17 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $500.
Riley William Alexander, 22, Lecanto, arrested June 17 for DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
Thomas Gary Williams, 68, Homosassa, arrested June 17 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $500.
Ruby Lee Heine, 28, Citrus Springs, arrested June 17 for utter and publish a forged instrument with intent to defraud. Bond $2,000.
Angelo William Puchi III, 44, Inverness, arrested June 17 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury. No bond.
Justin Lee Libby, 31, Floral City, arrested June 17 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Jimmy Lawson White, 34, Dunnellon, arrested June 17 for misdemeanor battery. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from June 18
Zachary David Schmitt, 22, Floral City, arrested June 18 for misdemeanor DUI and possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $2,000.
Adam James Gibson, 30, Inglis, arrested June 18 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Ja’quwez Norwood, 22, Hernando, arrested June 18 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Joseph Craig Sherouse Jr., 24, Dunnellon, arrested June 18 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Raymond Scott Wood, 61, Hernando, arrested June 18 for DUI. Bond $1,000.
Dorothy Olivia Payne, 85, Inglis, arrested June 18 for DUI and DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $2,000.
Donald Herman Pearson, 45, Homosassa, arrested June 18 for violation of parole. No bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.