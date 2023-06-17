Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from June 15
- Jennifer Bethany Lori, 43, Dunnellon, arrested June 15 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Daniel Kenneth Baldner, 54, Crystal River, arrested June 15 for felony grand theft ($5,000 or more but less than $10,000) and violation of probation. No bond.
- Anterrio Laron Harvin, 40, Beverly Hills, arrested June 15 for felony possession cannabis (less than 20 grams), trafficking in +4 grams (morphine/opium/oxycodone/heroin), trafficking in methamphetamine, possess structure/trl/conveyance for trafficking controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence in criminal proceeding and obstruction of search warrant. Bond $110,000.
- Courtney Catherine Pressley, 38, Crystal River, arrested June 15 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Jeffrey Scott Curtis, 52, Beverly Hills, arrested June 15 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- John Michael Hall, 46, Dunnellon, arrested June 15 for felony cause cruel death/pain/suffering. Bond $2,000.
- Kastle Ester Hall, 47, Homosassa, arrested June 15 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Carl Leonard Marcy III, 48, Inverness, arrested June 15 for trespass in structure or conveyance unoccupied and petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $1,500.
- Jonathan Roger Wilcox, 44, Homosassa, arrested June 15 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,184.
- Brandy Elaine Saucier, 31, Dunedin, arrested June 15 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Melissa Marie Hamilton, 35, Crystal River, arrested June 15 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $4,000.
- Geoffrey Wrenn Straessley, 45, Citrus Springs, arrested June 15 for driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $500.
